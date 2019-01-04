Muslim congresswomen took oath of office with Quran

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE: Countdown: Top stories of 2018

by WorldTribune Staff, January 4, 2019

The first two Muslim women elected to the House of Representatives, both Democrats, were sworn into office on Jan. 3 using the Quran.

[Another Democrat who identifies as a bisexual, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, refused to be sworn in on a Bible, instead placing her right hand on a book of laws, including the U.S Constitution.]

The leftist, taxpayer funded Public Radio International (PRI) reported that Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Michigan Democrat, and Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat, used the Quran as a rebuff to President Donald Trump’s “all-out war on the triple whammy of what Tlaib and Omar represent: immigrants, Muslims, and women.”

Tlaib used the 1734 English translation of the Quran that belonged to Thomas Jefferson and is part of his collection housed at the Library of Congress, PRI said.

Omar used the Quran that once belonged to her late grandfather, who helped raise her.

“It’s important to me because a lot of Americans have this kind of feeling that Islam is somehow foreign to American history,” Tlaib said in an article in the Detroit Free Press. “Muslims were there at the beginning. … Some of our founding fathers knew more about Islam than some members of Congress now.”

Omar will be the first Muslim woman to wear a headscarf in the House chamber. Until the 116th Congress convened on Jan. 3, headscarves were included in a ban on wearing any kind of hat or headpiece.

Meanwhile, on her first day as a new member of Congress, Tlaib obscenely called on her colleagues to begin taking steps towards impeaching Trump.

At a reception hosted by left wing advocacy group MoveOn.org, Tlaib closed her remarks by saying: “We’re gonna impeach the motherf..ker.”

Islam discourages its faithful from using profane language.

The Prophet Muhammad made his opposition to obscene language clear in the Hadith. According to one of Muhammad’s contemporaries, the prophet once said that “Allah does not like obscene words or deeds,” while another acquaintance reportedly observed that “the prophet was not one who would abuse (others) or say obscene words.”

The Messenger of Allah said: “The true believer is not a slanderer, nor does he curse others, and nor is he immoral or shameless.”

