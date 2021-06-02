Murder U.: David Daleiden unravels University of Pittsburgh’s baby-harvesting research operation

by WorldTribune Staff, June 2, 2021

The University of Pittsburgh is running a barbaric taxpayer-supported medical research operation that has included reliance on obtaining infant organs by such means as “aborting late-term fetuses alive via labor induction, rushing them to a sterile laboratory, washing them and then cutting them open to harvest the liver,” David Daleiden of the Center for Medical Research details.

Daleiden, who conducted the shocking 2015 undercover investigation of Planned Parenthood’s sale of aborted baby body parts to medical researchers, wrote in a May 26 column for Newsweek that “the University of Pittsburgh hosts disturbing and barbaric government-sponsored experiments on aborted babies: infant scalping, exporting fetal kidneys and killing live-aborted infants by organ harvesting. Mounting evidence connects Planned Parenthood to it all.”

Daleiden describes the university’s infant-scalping “research”:

In one study published last year, Pitt scientists described scalping 5-month-old aborted babies to stitch onto the backs of lab rats. They wrote about how they cut the scalps from the heads and backs of the babies, scraping off the “excess fat” under the baby skin before stitching it onto the rats. They even included photos of the babies’ hair growing out of the scalps. Each scalp belonged to a little Pennsylvania baby whose head would grow those same hairs if he or she were not aborted for experiments with lab rats.

“How was this paid for?” Daleiden asks. “With a $430,000 grant from Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIAID office at the [National Institutes of Health].”

Daleiden goes on to further lay out the NIH’s ties to the grisly Pitt research projects:

Starting in 2016, Pitt received $1.4 million in NIH grants to operate a distribution “hub” for aborted fetal kidneys and other organs in NIH’s GenitoUrinary Development Molecular Anatomy Project. Pitt’s grant application advertises the university’s unique access to a large number of high-quality aborted fetuses and that “collections can be significantly ramped up.”

“Pennsylvania law makes experimentation on a living fetus or failure to provide immediate medical care to a born-alive infant a third-degree felony,” Daleiden continued. “Sadly, fetal experimentation, including on babies delivered alive in late-term abortions, has been documented at Pitt for decades.”

One of the more sickening examples is utilized to gain prized liver specimens from freshly aborted babies, Daleiden explains:

Previously, I wrote about another Pitt scientist who developed a nightmarish “protocol” for harvesting the freshest, most pristine livers from 5-month-old aborted babies in order to isolate massive numbers of stem cells for experimental transplants. This technique calls for aborting late-term fetuses alive via labor induction, rushing them to a sterile laboratory, washing them and then cutting them open to harvest the liver. This Pitt scientist received $3 million from the NIH….

Pitt [has] asserted, without evidence, that this experiment was done only in Italy and ended in 2013. But the Pitt scientist responsible published further research in 2019 and described obtaining the same uniquely massive, two-billion-stem-cell yield from “complete” fetal livers harvested in Pittsburgh — indicating the same technique he outlined was still being used in America.

Daleiden pointed out that the university has insisted that it has “no procurement relationship for tissue with Planned Parenthood.” He calls this a flat-out falsehood, writing:

Pitt’s fetal research projects generally obtain fetal tissue through the university’s tissue bank from local abortion providers. Two years ago, sources told me Pittsburgh was one of the major hubs of the FBI’s investigation into Planned Parenthood’s human trafficking of aborted fetuses. Planned Parenthood Western Pennsylvania (PPWP) abortion providers, who were on staff at Pitt, confirmed this information. When I was undercover, they told me they supply the university’s tissue bank.

In fact, Daledien states that the university has provided a crucial training ground for Planned Parenthood and other abortionists to hone their murderous skills:

Since 2005, Pitt has been a major location for Planned Parenthood’s Ryan Residency and Family Planning Fellowship abortion training programs. Some of the most notorious Planned Parenthood abortion doctors came up through the program.

Dr. Jennefer Russo, VP of Planned Parenthood Orange and San Bernardino Counties, supplied the aborted fetuses to the criminal company DaVinci Biosciences—which admitted to illegally selling the fetal body parts and was shut down by local law enforcement. She did her abortion training fellowship at Pitt. And there are many others.

Given Pitt’s attempts to keep the gruesome details of their baby-harvesting operation as secretive as possible, Daleiden ponders just how horrifying the full scope of its activities may be.

“If what we know publicly about Pitt is damning, imagine what we do not know,” he closes by writing. “Public officials at every level of government must unearth the full scope of the human trafficking and experimental use of aborted infants, and stop enabling these atrocities.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief