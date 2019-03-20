Mueller, Mueller: The special prosecutor looms large as prophet, art form

by WorldTribune Staff, March 20, 2019

For many Democrats who still desperately hold out hope of overturning the 2016 election, special counsel Robert Mueller is a folk hero.

“He gives me reassurance that all is not lost,” Alicia Barnett, a Democrat who lives Kansas City, Kansas, told The Associated Press. “I admire his mystique. I admire that I haven’t heard his voice. He is someone who can sift through all this mess and come up with a rationale that makes sense to everyone.”

Barnett said her family named their new puppy Mueller.

There has been widespread speculation that Mueller is close to wrapping up his investigation.

When Mueller does submit his report, Attorney General William Barr will review it and is expected to create his own report to send to Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate and House Judiciary Committees. Barr will ultimately decide what, if anything, in the report can become public.

Associated Press reporter Claire Galofaro noted in a March 20 article that Mueller has “inspired his own genre of arts and crafts. One can buy Mueller paintings, prayer candles, valentines and ornaments. A necklace, earrings, keychains. A stuffed toy of Mueller in a Superman outfit, cross-stitch patterns, baby onesies.”

Fans can even shell out $10 for an illustration of Mueller’s haircut to hang on the wall.

“Stare at Special Counsel Mueller’s crisp coiffure for three minutes and you will notice a sense of calm come over you,” that artist, Oakland-based Wayne Shellabarger, wrote in his online listing. “That’s a haircut you can set your watch to.”

Karen Adler, a Placerville, California crafter who sells a coffee mug with Mueller dressed as a saint and wearing a crown of laurels “for victory,” describes him as “Paul Bunyan-esque”. Shellabarger thinks of him “almost like Bigfoot.”

Galofaro noted that “When Kim Six posted her cross-stitch tribute to Mueller on her Facebook page, some people told her to keep politics out of crafting. The framed stitching featured the letters ‘M.A.G.A.’ down the side, a reference to Trump’s ‘Make American Great Again’ slogan but with these words substituted: ‘Mueller Ain’t Going Away.’ ”

Shellabarger added: “The world has gone completely insane and topsy-turvy. Mueller’s hair is one little shining piece of sanity in a sea of madness, so precise and sober and straightforward and without deceit, absolutely by the book, the opposite of everything that’s going on in the world.”

Shellabarger thus far has sold two prints of his Mueller haircut illustration.

