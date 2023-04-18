MTG on Treasury reports: Nation compromised by ‘Biden family crime syndicate’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 18, 2023

Nine Biden family members may have profited off the family’s international business schemes, Oversight chairman James Comer announced on Monday.

Treasury Department financial reports on Biden family foreign business deals obtained by the House Committee on Oversight show that “our entire country is compromised because of Joe Biden and the Biden family crime syndicate,” Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene charged.

“Thousands of pages of financial records related to the Biden family, their companies, and associates’ business schemes were made available to members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability,” Comer said. “The Biden family enterprise is centered on Joe Biden’s political career and connections, and it has generated an exorbitant amount of money for the Biden family.”

“Reading over 2,000 pages of financial reports in the Treasury about all the Biden family members receiving millions of dollars through LLCs like Burisma from Ukraine and dozens of other LLCs that were opened and closed to launder money from foreign countries and pay the Biden family members, I can’t help but wonder, as Americans pay their taxes, if any of them paid taxes on all the money they laundered?” Greene said.

Comer, a Kentucky Republican, had previously disclosed that three members of the Biden clan had cashed in on the overseas deals.

“We’ve identified six additional members of Joe Biden’s family who may have benefited from the Biden family’s businesses that we are investigating, bringing the total number of those involved or benefiting to nine,” Comer said.

Greene added: “It was and still is all much bigger and worse than people thought, but the most dangerous part is that the Bidens have created an international crime enterprise around Joe Biden’s powerful VP and Presidential seats.”

Comer said he discovered in suspicious activity reports (SARs) last month that a Biden associate received a $3 million wire transfer from a Chinese energy company, DEFC. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie Biden, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the wire transfer.

Further review of the SARs at the Treasury Department has revealed a growing number of Bidens involved in the schemes, Comer said.

“We will soon provide the public with more information about what we’ve uncovered to date,” Comer added. “The American people need transparency and accountability, and the Oversight Committee will deliver much needed answers.”

The Oversight Committee’s investigation of the Biden family has led to subpoenas for four major U.S. banks and one individual. The subpoenaed banks are Bank of America, Cathay Bank, JPMorgan Chase, and HSBC USA N.A.

The subpoenaed individual is the Biden family’s CEFC partner, Mervyn Yan. As a former CEFC official, Yan was an integral member of the Chinese energy conglomerate with strong ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Yan appears to be one of the few top CEFC officials who has not been detained or arrested.

Greene added: “What about the LLC called Owasco that Hunter owned and paid countless prostitutes, even from Russia and Ukraine, and the report states it was a human sex trafficking ring. The report estimates there were 28 customers paying the sex slaves. Americans go to jail everyday in this country for much less, some even for walking in the Capital for a few minutes on J6.

“The Biden crime family participated in human trafficking by soliciting prostitutes from the United States and abroad in countries like Russia and Ukraine.

“There is an entire crime enterprise wrapped around Joe Biden and his family.

“The House Oversight Committee has a much bigger investigation to do than ever thought possible.”

