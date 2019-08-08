MSNBC contributors explain secret Nazi code in White House statement

by WorldTribune Staff, August 8, 2019

A former FBI official and current MSNBC contributor has said he uncovered an ultra-secret Nazi code embedded in a recent White House statement regarding flying the flag at half-staff to mark the tragedies in El Paso and Dayton.

This is not from a parody website.

During an Aug. 5 appearance on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour With Brian Williams, former assistant FBI director for counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi actually said the following:

“And I’ll give you an example of that. We have to understand the adversary and the threat we’re dealing with. And if we don’t understand how they think, we’ll never understand how to counter them. So, it’s little things and language and messaging that matters. The President said that we will fly our flags at half-mast until August 8th. That’s 8/8.

“Now, I’m not going to imply that he did this deliberately but I am using it as an example of the ignorance of the adversary that’s being demonstrated by the White House. The numbers ‘88’ are very significant in neo-Nazi and white supremacy movement. Why? Because the letter ‘H’ is the eighth letter of the alphabet and, to them, the numbers ‘88’ together stand for ‘Heil Hitler’. So, we’re going to be raising the flag back up at dusk on 8/8. No one is thinking about this. No one is giving him the advice or he’s rejecting the advice. So understand your adversary to counter the adversary.”

The Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams noted that the time President Donald Trump “allotted to marking the mourning for El Paso and Dayton is consistent with past shootings.”

After the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, flags remained lowered between Oct. 2 and Oct. 6. After the Parkland, Florida shooting, flags remained at half-staff between Feb. 15 and Feb. 19. After the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, the president ordered flags lowered from Oct. 27. to Oct. 31. For Dayton and El Paso, Trump extended the half-staff from Aug. 4 through Aug. 8.

“Either the White House is being consistent or Figliuzzi cracked the secret Nazi code. As always, the simplest solution is usually the right one,” Adams wrote.

But having one contributor able to decipher Nazi code coming from the president’s statements wasn’t enough for MSNBC.

In an Aug. 6 appearance on Hardball with host Chris Matthews, national security analyst Malcolm Nance said he has determined that white supremacist “foot soldiers” are interpreting the words of Trump as “subliminal orders in their head.”

Again, yes, he actually said this:

“I think that we’re finally in for a great societal change where we’re finally addressing this issue. I wrote a book last year called The Plot to Destroy Democracy, and one of the chapters, I led off with the massacre of 68 children in Norway by the original white supremacist terrorist who created the concept of this terrorist manifesto — Anders Behring Breivik. And he did that because he thought ‘The Great Replacement’ was underway in Norway and that the government was allowing unbridled immigration into that country. So in his trial, he said he massacred those children because he wanted to eliminate the next generation of liberal leadership from Norway as a warning. This country has had several of these mass incidents, but I think we’re overdue for a Breivik-style real massacre of a political nature…

“These people feel that they are the foot soldiers and executors of what the disenfranchisement that the white race is feeling, and Donald Trump is giving them subliminal orders in their head. They are no different than the mobilized, self-starting, self-radicalized terrorists of ISIS here in the United States and Europe, who take cars and drive down streets. It’s just that they have a permissive environment in which they can get firearms and go out and attack their perceived enemies.”

