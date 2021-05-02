MS-13 gang members joining flood of migrants to ‘evade arrest’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 2, 2021

Border officials have estimated that approximately 1,000 illegal immigrants are getting past overwhelmed agents every day.

Among those taking advantage of Team Biden’s open borders policy are known gang members, including those from the vicious MS-13 operation.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said on Friday that in the Laredo sector, Border Patrol arrested five gang members in one week, including an MS-13 gang member and two members belonging to the 18th Street gang.

“They attempt to evade arrest by exploiting the influx of migrants attempting to enter our country,” Hudak tweeted.

The motto of MS-13 is said to be “mata, viola, controla” — which means “kill, rape, control.”

Border Patrol agents in California reported arresting an alleged MS-13 gang member last month after he had illegally crossed the U.S. southern border.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted on April 14: “This week I visited the facility in San Antonio full of 2,000 unaccompanied minor boys. After seeing this, I’m absolutely concerned about the nexus with MS-13, or ‘Mara Salvatrucha.’ We’ve already shown from the past that some of these unaccompanied minors end up in MS-13.”

In addition to gang members, agents also apprehended two Yemeni men who are on the FBI’s terror watch list at a frontier crossing near the Calexico Port of Entry. The men — ages 33 and 26 — were caught in two separate incidents in January and March, according to a statement from Customs and Border Protection. Their identities were not disclosed.

Border officials said more than 172,000 migrants were encountered in March, with a similar number expected for April.

