Mounting crisis on the border exacerbated by judge’s ruling

by WorldTribune Staff, November 21, 2018

A judge’s decision on Nov. 20 to temporarily block the Trump administration from denying asylum to migrants at the U.S.’s southern border will make a bad situation worse, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents say.

U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar of San Francisco ruled that President Donald Trump violated a “clear command” from Congress to allow the migrants to apply for asylum.

Trump told reporters on Nov. 20, “it’s a disgrace what happened in the 9th Circuit, we’ll win this case in the Supreme Court.”

A Border Patrol official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told investigative journalist Sara Carter that, “the migrants are causing serious problems in Tijuana and it’s believed that they are going to try and swarm past the port of entry in mass. You can see it brewing south of the line.”

Former Acting Immigration and Custom’s Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan said that ICE “is pretty much full, their beds are full. ICE is over-burdened right now. All these military guys are on the border taking care of logistical duties, but the military can help with its presence by increasing eyes and ears on the border.”

Meanwhile, the presence of the U.S. military at the border is causing Mexico’s drug cartels to shift their trafficking routes away from the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The Mexican Cartels have a business to run and their goal is to make tons of money,” said Derek Maltz, a former Special Agent in Charge of the DOJ, DEA, and Special Operations Division. “The thought of the greatest military in the world hanging out on the border will definitely cause them to adapt and utilize all routes available to keep the profits rolling and the customers supplied. They have already started moving huge quantities of drugs through the Caribbean corridor which has been used successfully for decades.”

Maltz noted that narco-traffickers are re-routing a large amount of their drug supplies through high trafficking routes along the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Florida and other states, presenting new obstacles for law enforcement battling the cartels.

The cartels are using semi-submersibles, gulf fast boats, private aircraft and drones to move their contraband and narcotics “into the islands, South Florida, Louisiana and Texas,” Maltz said.

Homan, the former acting ICE director, said the migrant caravans “are actually hitting the cartel pocket books. It’s hurting their business. We’ve seen instances where the cartels are turning on the migrants. The smugglers and those being trafficked have to pay off the cartel to operate in their plazas. No one operates on the U.S. Mexican border without paying off the cartels.”

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments