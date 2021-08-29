Mother of fallen Marine slams Biden: ‘That feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap sent my son to die’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 29, 2021

Kathy McCollum, mother of 20-year old fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, unloaded on Joe Biden for his disastrous decisions in the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“My son was one of the Marines that died yesterday,” the distraught mother said on Saturday as she called in to talk radio host Andrew Wilkow’s show on SiriusXM Patriot radio.

“Twenty years and six months old. Getting ready to come home from freaking Jordan to be with his wife. To watch the birth of his son,” she continued.

“And that feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap just sent my son to die. I woke up at 4 o’clock this morning to Marines at my door telling me my son was dead.”

McCollum then lamented having to listen to “diplomatic crap with Taliban terrorists” who “just blew up my son” and the Biden administration not saying anything, such as “oh my God, I’m so sorry for failing.”

“So, my son is gone,” she continued. “And I just want all you Democrats who cheated in the election or who voted for him legitimately: You just killed my son.”

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn posted the following response on Telegram:

I’m in tears but I cannot fathom what this mom is experiencing. God help her and all of us. I will not relent when it comes to exposing this fake president and those incompetent senior military officials that enabled this. This Mom and all other Gold Star parents deserve our ultimate respect. No service member ever serves in vain, none who have served in Afghanistan (or Iraq) served in vain … they serve for us and our freedoms. Our political class (democrats and republicans) are disgusting — why are they not screaming to stop this horrific display of incompetency … their decisions continue to place our military and our nation in the crosshairs of our enemies.

The fallen service members who were returned to the U.S. on Sunday are:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief