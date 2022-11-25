More young athletes added to the ‘died suddenly’ list

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 25, 2022

A 13-year-old Canadian hockey player and a 19-year-old Gaelic footballer are two of the latest young athletes to be added to the “died suddenly” list.

Eric Homersham, a Grade 8 student at West Island College in Calgary, died suddenly on Nov. 9 after collapsing at a school basketball tryout, a report said.

A cause of death has not been reported.

Homerhsam was a top member of the Calgary Wolverines youth hockey team.

“We’re heartbroken, and we’re probably forever going to be heartbroken,” said Eric’s mother, Kathy. “He had such zest for life.”

Eric, the youngest of three siblings, had been with the southeast Calgary youth Wolverines Hockey Club for eight years, joining the program as a Timbit in 2014. He started with the U15 Division 1 team this season.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) footballer Conor McCaughey died suddenly on Nov. 8, a report said.

No cause of death has been reported.

McCaughey played for Trillick St. Macartans. His club took to Facebook to share the news: “Our club is devastated following the sudden passing of one of our players, Conor McCaughey. Conor has played for our club from a young age and has been involved in a number of recent underage championship and league successes.”

