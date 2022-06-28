More unreported data: Covid shots fail within months against Omicron; Natural immunity lasts a year

by WorldTribune Staff, June 28, 2022

Within just months of getting a second dose, Covid vaccines offer zero protection against Omicron infection and may even increase the risk of infection, according to a new study.

The study also found that individuals who were previously infected with earlier coronavirus variants had a 50 percent lower risk of Omicron infection and that protection remained steady for a year or more.

“This is the third paper with awful mRNA data in a week,” Alex Berenson wrote in a June 22 analysis on substack.com. “When will the media even pretend to care?”

The new study comes from researchers in Qatar and was published in the New England Journal of Medicine, which is among the world’s best medical research outlets.

This past winter, researchers in Qatar examined Omicron infections, comparing people who had previously been infected and those who had received Covid mRNA shots with “unexposed” people who had not previously been vaccinated or infected.

“The Qatar researchers seem to have run the study without putting a thumb on the scale – and with a large enough sample that the results are relatively reliable,” Berenson wrote.

The researchers found that a base regimen of two mRNA shots offered about 50 percent protection in the first three months, but by six months it had fallen below zero, meaning people who had received the “vaccines” were more likely to be infected.

A third mRNA dose briefly raised protection against Omicron over 50 percent, but after just one month it had declined to about 40 percent. (mRNA boosting started relatively late in Qatar, so the researchers did not have longer-term data.)

The protection that natural immunity offered against Omicron remained solid even a year after recovery, the researchers found.

Health officials argue that getting vaccinated helps people even if they were already infected. The study proved that argument wrong.

The researchers write: “The protection conferred by hybrid immunity of previous infection and two-dose vaccination was similar to that of previous infection alone, at approximately 50%, which suggests that this protection originated from the previous infection and not from vaccination.”

The study suggested that Covid vaccine effectiveness against severe disease and death fell to about 70 percent for people who had received two shots and that prior infection provided protection against severe disease that was at least as strong – and stronger, compared to the Moderna shots.

“The shots simply do not work against Omicron,” Berenson noted. “Whether they will provide any protection at all against severe outcomes within a few months of being dosed remains unclear. What to do next is also unclear.”

“Whether the media and public health authorities will be honest about any of this is clear, though: they won’t,” Berenson added.

