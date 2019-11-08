More than 100 million ‘Victims of Communism’ remembered, 30 years after wall came down

by WorldTribune Staff, November 8, 2019

The White House on Nov. 7 released the following Presidential Message on the National Day for the Victims of Communism:

On this National Day for the Victims of Communism, we remember the more than 100 million people who have died as a result of communist oppression. Today, we renew our commitment to helping secure for all people a future of peace and prosperity founded on the core tenets of democracy—liberty, justice, and a deep respect for the value of every human life.

This year’s National Day for the Victims of Communism coincides with the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. On November 9, 1989, determined men and women put President Ronald Reagan’s powerful words into momentous action, tearing down that symbol of totalitarianism and sending a message to the entire world that democracy and the rule of law will always triumph over oppression and tyranny. As we commemorate this milestone for human rights, we resolve to continue working with our allies and partners to ensure that the flames of freedom keep burning as a beacon of hope and opportunity around the globe.

As we pause on this day of remembrance to honor victims of communism everywhere, we must resolve always to safeguard the cherished liberties that foster peace and unleash unparalleled prosperity. Together, we can build a future free from the evils of communism.

