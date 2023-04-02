More Soros justice: Bragg charges man for shooting thief who shot first

by WorldTribune Staff, April 2, 2023

Authorities in Manhattan have charged a parking garage attendant with attempted murder after he wrestled a gun away from an alleged thief who shot him and then shot the alleged thief.

The parking garage worker, identified by police as Moussa Diarra, 57, was also charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the Saturday incident, which unfolded around 5:30 a.m. as Diarra saw a man peering into cars on the second floor of the West 31st Street garage, the New York Post cited sources as saying.

Believing the man was stealing, Diarra told the man, identified as Charles Rhodie, to leave the garage and asked what was inside his bag. Instead of cooperating, Rhodie man pulled out a gun, the sources said.

Diarra was shot in the stomach and was grazed by a second bullet in the ear before he turned the firearm on the would-be thief and shot him in the chest, sources said.

An individual who works nearby the garage, which is across from Moynihan Train Station, was incredulous.

“You are kidding. That’s an April Fool Day joke, right?” the worker told the New York Post of the charges against Diarra, adding, “How can a hardworking man get arrested for defending himself?”

This incident is reminiscent of bodega operator Jose Alba, who wound up shooting a crazed man who attacked him with a knife behind the counter of his store. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Alba with murder in that case.

Alba spent six days in prison at Rikers before Alvin Bragg dropped the murder charge amid intense public pressure to do so.

“This is just par for the course when it comes to Bragg’s office,” Hot Air’s Jazz Shaw noted.

Rhodie was charged with attempted murder, “but that’s really not the point here,” Shaw added. “The Soros-funded DA has established a long record of turning a blind eye to serious criminals, putting as many back out on the street as he can manage. He has one of the worst conviction rates of any DA in the country on the rare occasions that he actually takes criminals to trial.”

Meanwhile, Shaw continued, Bragg “seeks to make an example of any working-class citizens who dare to try to protect themselves from criminals. And he loves to handle cases that will endear him with the anti-cop leftists in the city, as we’ve recently seen with the Trump indictment. Meanwhile, the streets of Gotham are littered with the bodies of victims of violent crime and homeless people overdosing on fentanyl.”

