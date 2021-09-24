‘More like an open house’: Video reveals Jan. 6 narrative ‘was a lie, an intentional distortion’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 24, 2021

Newly released video from inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 destroys Democrats’ narrative of an “insurrection,” analysts are saying.

What Democrats and their Big Media propaganda arm insist was an “insurrection” and what Joe Biden described as the “worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War” more closely resembled an “open house,” Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted.

“There was no violence, the Trump supporters were peaceful, orderly and all left the building when they were asked to,” Hoft wrote.

In his opening monologue on Thursday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson noted that the Biden administration “went to court to keep the footage under seal. In one court document, the Justice Department argued that releasing the camera footage from Jan. 6 would ‘compromise the security of the United States Capitol and those who work there.’ The footage might ‘create a visual pathway which other bad actors could use in planning their breach point and pathway for future attacks.’ ”

Carlson continued: “So, the idea that you’re not allowed to see the inside of the Capitol is insane. The idea that the public has a clear interest in knowing what happened that day is real. Footage we have seen up to this point — shot by journalists and citizens — contradicted the official storyline. The Chewbacca guy, for instance, was wandering around in the Senate chamber, looking more like a confused street performer than an insurrectionist.

“When you see images from a surveillance camera positioned at the entrance to the Senate wing of the capitol, you don’t see people hiding bombs, or using bayonets or firing weapons, trying to take over the country, an insurrection. You see people walking around taking pictures. They don’t look like terrorists, they look like tourists, and all of them, by the way, are Americans. The rest of the footage, including shots from surveillance cameras outside the crypt at the capitol, is similar. …

“Remember, we were attacked for saying this, but we have already been vindicated for this. We still don’t know how many federal agents were involved in the events that day, but we have reason to believe from court documents that it’s a significant number. And here’s one clue: at a recent rally in Washington, the feds managed to arrest one of their own undercover agents. How many undercover agents. There were so many feds at the event, that they lost track of each other, and arrested one of them. So we ask again: how many federal agents were there on Jan. 6? Why can’t we know?

“What is clear is that, once again, this footage reveals that the first draft of history was a lie. An intentional distortion. A mirage created to control you. It was the work of a specific political party, it was the work of the Democratic Party.”

The Biden administration reluctantly released the surveillance videos following a Sept. 15 court ruling. The court rebuffed Team Biden’s argument that releasing the videos posed a national security risk.

Whatever this is, it is not anything close to a coup or insurrection.pic.twitter.com/rI8Or41Q6H — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 22, 2021

Even as the release of the videos was crushing their narrative, Democrats continued to push it as the partisan Jan. 6 committee issued subpoenas on Thursday to four close allies of President Donald Trump.

Letters sent to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows , former White House deputy chief of staff for communications Daniel Scavino, former Pentagon and National Security Council official Kash Patel, and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon instructed them to produce materials and participate in depositions in the coming weeks, according to a press release.

Trump called out the committee for issuing “harassment subpoenas” and accused Democrats of persecuting and prosecuting Republicans.

“We will fight the Subpoenas on Executive Privilege and other grounds, for the good of our Country, while we wait to find out whether or not Subpoenas will be sent out to Antifa and BLM for the death and destruction they have caused in tearing apart our Democrat-run cities throughout America,” he added in a statement.

Patel issued his own rebuke of the committee, saying he will “continue to tell the truth to the American people about the events of January 6th.”

“I am disappointed, but not surprised, that the committee tried to subpoena me through the press and violated longstanding protocol — which I upheld as a congressional staffer — by resorting to compulsory process before seeking my voluntary cooperation,” Patel said in a statement obtained by the Washington Examiner.

