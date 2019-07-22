Monday morning report by the president of the United States

by WorldTribune Staff, July 22, 2019

A new week is starting and President Donald Trump wants to clarify what’s going on in the world from his enlightened perspective. As usual he serves up tweets in his special style that delights followers and drives enemies to the fringes of sanity.

Here are some of the highlights from @realDonaldTrump for July 22:

… The “Squad” is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart. They are pulling the once great Democrat

Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border…And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country!

… Going with First Lady to pay our respects to Justice Stevens. Leaving now!

… The Report of Iran capturing CIA spies is totally false. Zero truth. Just more lies and propaganda (like their shot down drone) put out by a Religious Regime that is Badly Failing and has no idea what to do. Their Economy is dead, and will get much worse. Iran is a total mess!

… Highly conflicted Robert Mueller should not be given another bite at the apple. In the end it will be bad for him and the phony Democrats in Congress who have done nothing but waste time on this ridiculous Witch Hunt. Result of the Mueller Report, NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!…

….But the questions should be asked, why were all of Clinton’s people given immunity, and why were the text messages of Peter S and his lover, Lisa

Page, deleted and destroyed right after they left Mueller, and after we requested them(this is Illegal)?

… Fake News Equals the Enemy of the People!

… The Mainstream Media is out of control. They constantly lie and cheat in order to get their Radical Left Democrat views out their for all to see. It has never been this bad. They have gone bonkers, & no longer care what is right or wrong. This large scale false reporting is sick!

… The Amazon Washington Post front page story yesterday was total Fake News. They said “Advisors wrote new talking points and handed him reams of opposition research on the four Congresswomen.” Now really, does that sound like me? What advisors, there were no talking points,….

….except for those stated by me, & “reams of paper” were never given to me. It is a made up story meant to demean & belittle. The Post had no sources. The facts remain the same, that we have 4 Radical Left Congresswomen who have said very bad things about Israel & our Country!

