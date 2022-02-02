Mom whose teen daughter was killed by illegal immigrant regrets voting for Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2022

A mother whose 19-year-old daughter was killed in a crash by a drunken illegal immigrant says she regrets voting for Joe Biden in 2020.

In November of last year, Adrienne Sophia Exum was killed in a car crash in north Houston, Texas by Heriberto Fuerte-Padilla, who was caught by an off-duty police officer after trying to flee the scene.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) initially said it wanted authorities to pick Fuerte-Padilla up and deport him once Texas punished him, but then it changed its mind due to new rules issued by Team Biden where drunk driving, even if it results in the death of innocents like Exum, is on a list of offenses that are no longer considered a priority for deportation.

Exum’s mother, Rhonda Exum, told Fox News she was never informed when the deportation decision was rescinded.

“I really want to know why,” Exum said Tuesday on “Fox & Friends First”. “By him not being deported, it’s like you telling me my daughter’s life didn’t mean anything.”

Adrienne’s cousin, Tranette Gamboa, told Fox News’s Todd Piro that she was shocked to find out the man would not be deported.

“They don’t care,” Gamboa said.

Exum said she regrets casting her vote for Biden in the 2020 presidential election: “I thought he was going to talk for the American people, basically, and not for himself. I don’t feel that he has done anything but disappoint.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said it “doesn’t matter” to Team Biden that an illegal immigrant killed Adrienne Exum: “I believe that Biden has betrayed our country. He’s betraying families that are losing people right and left. I think the answer to the ‘why?’ is that they have greater goals that are more important than saving members of families.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Texas authorities that it was canceling deportation requests — known as “detainers” — on other illegals, including some who pleaded guilty to felony charges of evading arrest or had convictions for drunken driving, drug possession or domestic assault injuring a family member, The Washington Times reported on Jan. 30.

In each case, ICE told Texas in emails that the detainers were canceled as “priority lifts.” They were no longer important targets under Team Biden’s new rules.

“Here we have a law enforcement agency handing ICE a criminal alien on a silver platter and ICE saying no thank you, and then the law enforcement agency saying really? And ICE saying no, we really don’t want to take this person,” said Jessica Vaughan, policy studies director at the Center for Immigration Studies.

According to DHS, to be arrested or deported, a migrant now must be a national security risk, a recent border jumper or a public safety risk.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said agents and officers must evaluate and balance criminal convictions against mitigating factors such as how long the illegal immigrant has been in the country, how old the crimes are and how much their families would suffer if they are detained or deported.

Mayorkas said being in the country illegally is not a sufficient reason to be deported.

“The fact an individual is a removable noncitizen therefore should not alone be the basis of an enforcement action against them,” he told agents and officers. “We will use our discretion and focus our enforcement resources in a more targeted way. Justice and our country’s well-being require it.”

Rhonda Exum continues to ask why her daughter’s killer is allowed to remain in the country.

“My message is: Look out for the American people first,” she said.

