Moderna vaccine increases rate of myocarditis by 44 times among young adults, peer reviewed study shows

by WorldTribune Staff, June 29, 2022

A peer reviewed study out of France has discovered mRNA Covid vaccines astronomically increase rates of potentially fatal myocarditis.

The study found the risk for the Moderna vaccine was the highest, increasing risk of myocarditis in young adults aged 18 to 24 by 44 times. For the Pfizer vaccine, the risk was found to increase by 13 times.

Incredibly, these numbers under-represent the total number of Covid-vaccine-related myocarditis cases.

The French study limited its sample groups to hospital discharge diagnoses. Therefore, it does not include cases who may have died before arriving at a hospital. It also does not include individuals whose symptoms were not severe enough to result in hospitalization, or those who have myocarditis but are not yet aware they do.

The study’s design also did not include the effect of boosters, as they are not recommended for young adults in France. They are, however, mandated by colleges, universities, and many employers in the United States without regard to age or natural immunity.

Myocarditis is a potentially life threatening inflammation of the heart. It took the life of 16-year-old Ernest Ramirez, Jr. on a basketball court five days after he received the Pfizer vaccine. It has been associated with an unprecedented number of deaths among professional athletes in 2021 and 2022.

By comparison, COVID-19 itself was found to increase risk of myocarditis by 9%. The result is, using this under-representative data set, that for young adults, the risk of suffering myocarditis is at least 8 and 30 times greater than the risk from infection itself, for the Pfizer and Moderna shots, respectively.

As Dr. Peter McCullough has pointed out, the relative risk from the vaccines is even higher, because a person might not contract Covid, thereby avoiding these risks altogether. Similarly, later variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been proving less harmful. By contrast, repeated vaccination through boosters may have a cumulative negative effect.

Dr. Sanjay Verma, MD, a cardiologist, believes that the CDC’s earlier findings suggesting the risk of myocarditis is greater from Covid infection than from mRNA vaccines were erroneously inflated by a factor of 4.5 times. The cause of this is that the CDC used officially confirmed PCR positive test numbers as the total number of infected. In reality, the data shows PCR testing recorded less than a quarter of all cases.

“Seroprevalence data as of Feb 21, 2022, reveals 75 percent (about 54 million) of all children have been infected compared to 12 million officially confirmed PCR+ ‘cases’,” Dr. Verma told the Epoch Times in an email.

“Thus far, CDC has not adjusted its COVID-19 morbidity and mortality data accordingly,” Dr. Verma added.

The French study examined 1,612 cases of myocarditis and 1,613 cases of pericarditis in France from May 12, 2021, to Oct. 31, 2021, from a population of 32 million people aged 12 to 50 years who received 46 million doses of mRNA vaccines.