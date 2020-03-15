MIT biologist suggests panic over coronavirus was intentional

by WorldTribune Staff, March 15, 2020

An MIT scientist and researcher on the human immune system said the U.S. major media and the “deep state” are doing the world a disservice by exaggerating the impact of the coronavirus.

“Fear mongering on coronavirus will go down as biggest fraud to manipulate economies,” Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai said.

On March 9, President Donald Trump tweeted: “The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, ‘The risk is low to the average American.’ ”

Ayyadurai said in response to Trump’s tweet: “As an MIT PhD in Biological Engineering who studies & does research nearly every day on the Immune System, the #coronavirus fear mongering by the Deep State will go down in history as one of the biggest fraud to manipulate economies, suppress dissent, & push MANDATED Medicine!”

Ayyadurai, who is noted for his controversial claim to be the “inventor of email,” has a PhD in Biological Engineering.

On his March 13 radio broadcast, Rush Limbaugh said of Dr. Ayyadurai: “He’s a smart guy, and, as a lot of smart guys are, he’s kind of on the edge. He can be a little nutty. But he’s not nutty on this. He has four degrees from MIT.”

Limbaugh noted that, during a break in the broadcast, he received several emails saying essentially: “Rush, you’re falling for it! This guy’s obviously a kook. He put a phony tweet out there and you’re falling for it!”

Limbaugh responded: “He’s not a kook, and he’s not phony. Look, I’m finding somebody other than myself that thinks there’s something really screwy about all this. I know the degree of hatred there is for Donald Trump that has not abated, and it permeates all sectors and areas of our country. It permeates business. It permeates professional sports. It permeates academia, as you know. It permeates all over Hollywood, and certainly the Democrat Party and the American Left.”

Limbaugh continued: “When 60 million were infected and 300,000 were hospitalized [for swine flu in 2009], there wasn’t one bit of criticism for the president. We didn’t shut a thing down. Now he (Ayyadurai) comes along, and he thinks that the media and the deep state — and that’s his term; he’s using it in his tweet — are doing the world a disservice by exaggerating the impact of the virus. He said it’s time to stop scaring people. This is fearmongering, that it’s causing more damage to our citizens in the health care system than this virus ever could.”

Ayyadurai, Limbaugh said, “thinks it’s gonna go down as the biggest fraud to manipulate economies that has happened in our lifetimes and maybe longer, and potentially cause more damage to our citizens and our health care system. Ari Fleischer — you know, he was the press secretary for George W. Bush. Ari Fleischer just tweeted, ‘There will be a pandemic. And it will have the potential to bring humanity to its knees.’ So began a promo I just saw for a show that will air on CNN. This type of promo is the kind of irresponsible fear mongering that should be avoided. CNN should change its advertising.”

Limbaugh continued: “Come on! Stop dreaming, Ari. What do you mean, CNN should change its advertising? CNN should go off the air. The only way to to fix CNN is for CNN to go off the air, for whoever owns it to shut it down. Not gonna change anything. So, he’s watching CNN and they’re promoing something about this pandemic. ‘There will be a pandemic. And it will have the potential to bring humanity to its knees.’ This is so irresponsible.”

