Missouri school where beating video went viral, won DEI award

The Missouri high school where a white female student was brutally assaulted by a black female student in a video that went viral last week has a history of anti-white racism and a history of students failing basic skills tests.

A diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) award.

Libs of TikTok revealed on Monday that a former student said there is a long history of anti-white racism at Hazelwood East High School in St. Louis County, where the brutal assault on Friday resulted in one student being hospitalized in critical condition and another under arrest.

The student said anti-white hate had been the cause of violence at the school as far back as 25 years. In 2017, a principal alleged that anti-white discrminination was the cause of her demotion. This was reported at the time by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Local news reported that neighbors who live near the school say fights often spill out into the neighborhood.

The assault on Friday occurred at the intersection of Norgate and Claudine Drive by the school where the victim had her head smashed against the concrete by a 15-year-old assailant who has since been arrested. The students’ identities have not been released by authorities.

The school district has issued a statement on “bullying” after the assault which many observers said more resembled attempted murder.

Their statement says: “It is a tragedy anytime children are hurt. Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we all need to take ownership and work towards a resolution for the sake of our children.”

The Hazelwood School District (HSD) was awarded the North County Incorporated (NCI) Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leadership Award in 2022, the Post Millennial noted in a report on Monday.

In a statement at the time, Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart, Superintendent of HSD said: “The Board has spent many hours working to provide strong governance and support to the district and community in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion. This award recognizes the Board’s commitment to ensuring that our district respects and appreciates the diversity in our employees and students and provides an inclusive environment.”

This was the second award the school district received for DEI, with the first coming in November of 2021 from the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, with the school district receiving the Outstanding Government Achievement Award.

The same school district has a woeful record when it comes to its students being proficient in basic skills.

In Hazelwood East High School, the district who won a DEI award in 2022 and the school where students beat a girl who’s now in critical condition, just 5% of students are proficient in Math and just 21% in reading. It’s looking more and more clear that @HazelwoodSD has their… https://t.co/aUcv9hDTsC pic.twitter.com/NV4Fooa7J5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2024

NEW: Reports are coming in that brutal fights involving students in @HazelwoodSD have been going on for YEARS. The school appears to have incorporated equity based school discipline policies according to their most recent DEI Initiative. A former student tells me another student… https://t.co/aUcv9hEria pic.twitter.com/KEWwLCA6qQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2024

