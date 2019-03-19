Minnesota Dems may seek candidate to replace Omar – she blames Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, March 19, 2019

The Democratic Party of Minnesota is reportedly taking “initial steps” to look into recruiting a new candidate to primary Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“There’s definitely some buzz going around about it, but it’s more a buzz of is anyone talking about finding someone to run against her than it is anyone saying they’re going to run against her or contemplate it,” Democratic state Sen. Ron Latz, whose district overlaps Omar’s federal constituency, told The Hill. “There’s definitely talk about people wanting someone to run against her.”

Omar responded to the news not by criticizing the Democratic Party in Minnesota, but by blasting President Donald Trump.

“I’m sorry Mr. @realDonald Trump,” Omar tweeted. “I am for real, you can’t #MuslimBan us from Congress!”

Writing for RedState.com on March 18, Brandon Morse noted that “In this scenario, Trump is allegedly trying to get rid of Omar because she’s a Muslim. However, just to make sure everyone is clear here, Trump is a Republican and the people looking to replace her are Minnesota Democrats.”

Omar’s tweet was pointed at Trump’s so-called “Muslim ban” in 2017 wherein the president restricted travel to the U.S. from certain Muslim-majority countries that had close ties to terrorism with certain exceptions made on a case-by-case basis.

“It wasn’t an all-out Muslim ban, of course, but the details aren’t necessary for Omar’s message,” Morse noted.

The first-term representative has been hit with accusations of anti-Semitism. Omar had suggested at one point that Israel had “hypnotized the world” and prayed that Allah would “awaken” it. She divided House Democrats over a resolution that was first meant to condemn anti-Semitism but became a watered-down reprimand against virtually every form of discrimination.

“Our community is exasperated by Rep. Omar’s unfulfilled promises to listen and learn from Jewish constituents while seemingly simultaneously finding another opportunity to make an anti-Semitic remark and insult our community,” Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, said in a statement.

Hunegs noted that he had met with Omar, a Somali-American and one of two Muslim women in Congress, after she initially implied that Jewish politicians were bought. Omar re-ignited the flames later, when she once again suggested that groups supportive of Israel were pushing members of Congress to have “allegiance” to a foreign country.

“Unfortunately, having the opportunity to speak with her about that point didn’t dissuade her making that statement,” Hunegs said in an interview with The Hill. “We were appalled.”

