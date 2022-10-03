Mini documentary zooms in on Ray Epps, Mormon and agent provocateur

by WorldTribune Staff, October 3, 2022

Why is it that the only person caught on camera speaking about going into the U.S. Capitol the day before the events of Jan. 6, then caught on camera on Jan. 6 imploring people to go to the U.S. Capitol, has not been arrested and has been declared essentially “hands off” by those allegedly investigating the Jan. 6 protests?

A new Broken Truth mini documentary explores why “for an event that led to arrests for people who just walked on the grass, Ray Epps was left alone.”

While Jan. 6 defendants were languishing in the American Gulag in D.C., Epps “never spent a moment incarcerated,” the documentary notes.

“When old ladies with cancer were locked up for a month, Ray was in his camper in Arizona.”

“Why would the FBI and Capitol Police take such a hands off approach to such a pivotal figure in the greatest potentially staged government event in the last two years? Was it because they don’t prosecute one of their own?”

Related — Who is Ray Epps, Part II: Citizens who confronted alleged informant get FBI visits, November 8, 2021

What is know is that Epps, a Mormon, was an agent provocateur before and during the events of Jan. 6.

Atlas Obscura notes that the FBI and CIA “recruit heavily from the Mormon population because they are usually cheaper to do a security clearance on, they often speak another language from their mission trips and they usually have a low risk lifestyle.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish