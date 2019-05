Connect on Linked in

by WorldTribune Staff, May 20, 2019

Eight-year-old Ava Martinez is back with a new video impersonation of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Mini AOC’s new video pokes fun at the New York Democrat’s Green New Deal.

Social media users praised the impression as “pure gold,” with some suggesting Martinez would make a “much better Congresswoman.”

Your Intel Brief: Geostrategy-Direct __________ Fix The Media Now

Please follow and like us: 21

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments