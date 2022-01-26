Military doctors on vaccine injuries: 1,000 percent increase in neurological issues

by WorldTribune Staff, January 26, 2022

Whistleblower doctors in the U.S. military have revealed shocking data on Covid vaccine safety and heartbreaking stories of young soldiers suffering sudden cancers and heart disorders after taking the vaccine.

The data, revealed at Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson’s Jan. 24 hearing “COVID-19: Second Opinion”, shows a 1,000 percent increase in diagnosis codes in the military for neurological issues, a 300 percent increase in miscarriages, and a 300 percent increase in cancer diagnoses since the Covid vaccines were distributed.

During the hearing, Ohio attorney Thomas Renz, who has been representing clients who filed lawsuits over the vaccine mandates, presented Department of Defense medical billing data from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED), which records medical billing codes for any medical diagnosis in the military submitted for medical insurance billing.

In a declaration under penalty of perjury that Renz said he plans to use in federal court, Drs. Samuel Sigoloff, Peter Chambers, and Theresa Long — three military doctors — revealed that there was a 300 percent increase in DMED codes registered for miscarriages in the military in 2021 over the five-year average. The five-year average was 1,499 codes for miscarriages per year. During the first 10 months of 2021, it was 4,182.

TheBlaze’s Daniel Horowitz noted: “I have spoken to one of the whistleblowers who attests to being gravely concerned with seeing young soldiers with sudden metastatic cancers, auto-immune diseases, and heart and circulatory disorders that have caused many soldiers to drop out of various training programs. ‘These doctors were motivated to explore DMED data due to the numbers of case increases they were seeing empirically,’ said the whistleblower, who served in the military for many years. ‘Some physicians throughout the force (all branches) have been intimidated by commands not to perform the full spectrum of testing and adhere to the regulations, which implicitly direct full workups for EUA vaccination adverse reactions. It will require other military physicians to step forward and share experiences to fully ascertain the enormity of these allegations and engender an investigation to the fullest extent.’ ”

Renz said in an interview with TheBlaze, that the military doctors had queried the numbers for hundreds of codes from 2016 through 2020 to establish a baseline five-year average. These codes were generally for ailments and injuries that medical literature has established as being potential adverse effects of the vaccines.

Renz said the numbers were similar in the preceding years, including in 2020, which was the first year of the pandemic but before the vaccines were distributed. But then in 2021, the numbers skyrocketed. The 2021 data doesn’t even include the months of November and December.

“For example, some public health officials speculate that COVID itself places women at higher risk for miscarriages. But the number of miscarriage codes recorded in 2020 was actually slightly below the five-year average (1,477),” Horowitz noted.

For cancer diagnoses, the military doctors reported a five-year average of 38,700 per year prior to the vaccine distribution. That number jumped to 114,645 in the first 11 months of 2021. Diagnosis codes for neurological issues increased from a baseline average of 82,000 to 863,000.

Other numbers that were not mentioned in the hearing but which Renz provided to TheBlaze include:

Myocardial infarction –269% increase

Bell’s palsy – 291% increase

Congenital malformations (for children of military personnel) – 156% increase

Female infertility – 471% increase

Pulmonary embolisms – 467% increase

