Mike Lindell’s ‘Frank’ to launch on April 19, Big Tech or no Big Tech

by WorldTribune Staff, April 18, 2021

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell said his social media platform, “Frank”, will be secure, have its own servers, and will not be subject to Big Tech censorship.

“Frank” will launch on April 19.

“We are going to get our voice of free speech out there,” Lindell said. “On Monday morning at 9 a.m., we’re going to have the biggest launch. … I call it a Frank-a-thon.”

Projections indicate that the platform will draw tens of millions of users in the first week of operation, Lindell told The Epoch Times, pointing to how one of his recent documentaries was watched by 150 million people around the world.

“I’m going to be on there live all day long. … It’s like a YouTube Twitter combination; you’ve never seen anything like it,” Lindell said of his new project. “You’re not going to have to worry about what you’re saying and worry about being able to speak out freely.”

He added that the exceptions to this are speech that threatens violence and using foul language, which will not be permitted.

“You don’t get to use the four swear words — the C-word, the N-word, the F-word, or God’s name in vain. Free speech is not pornography; free speech isn’t ‘I’m going to kill you,’ ” he said.

The Epoch Times noted that one twist Lindell’s site will have is that, when people sign up, they’ll automatically follow every influencer. They’ll have the option to stop following influencers whose posts they don’t want to see anymore.

“I’m not out to make money. Right now, I’m out to get the word out for free speech. I want people to go out there, all these influencers, and talk about” election fraud claims, Lindell said.

The Texas Senate recently passed a bill that forbids social media companies that have at least 100 million users per month from blocking, banning, demonetizing, or discriminating against any of their users because of their political views.

In Florida, Big Tech companies will face severe consequences if they violate the privacy of state residents and attempt to interfere in citizens’ access to candidates during elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis said in February.

