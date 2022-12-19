Midterms confirmed Uniparty rule and new-old conventional wisdom: Trump can’t win

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 19, 2022

“Republicans are emasculated. They have no power, and they are unwilling to gain that power back. The Republicans do not have the intestinal fortitude. They always collapse, and they fear shutting government down — so no policy objectives ever get added.”

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul said that after GOP senators lined up to support the Democrats’ omnibus spending bill.

What the budget negotiations and last month’s midterm elections confirmed was that Republicans like Paul are rare, “all Democrats are Democrats, and most Republicans are Democrats,” independent journalist Emerald Robinson noted.

The midterms also emboldened the pundit class to return to its insistence that Donald Trump can’t win the presidency.

“We have entered a time warp and are now in 2015 and 2016. Donald Trump will never be president, we hear from everyone,” Mary Sholl wrote for American Thinker.

It was left to Paul and the few remaining Republicans who still have a spine to slam Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the titular head of the GOP wing of the Uniparty, for clearing the way for Democrats to reward their leftist class of donors by passing the spending bill.

Republican Reps. Chip Roy of Texas, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Byron Donalds of Florida, Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Utah Sen. Mike Lee all took to TV or social media to denounce the omnibus bill.

“The conservative pundit class also went ballistic: Lou Dobbs, Mark Levin, and many more were throwing lead at Mitch McConnell last week. Needless to say, this kind of inter-party fighting is quite rare — and a clear sign of the GOP’s ideological crack-up,” Robinson noted.

Along with the spending bill, the GOP has in recent months attempted to negotiate a mass amnesty bill, capitulated on the gay marriage bill, supported endless aid for Ukraine, and bowed to the Left on restricting gun rights.

“In truth, the term ‘capitulation’ is too kind a word for what the GOP actually did in most of these cases,” Robinson wrote. “That word assumes that some sort of fight took place when, in fact, ‘enthusiastic embrace’ might be the more accurate phrase. The GOP has simply abandoned every one of its core principles in the last two years — the entire party platform.”

Meanwhile, McConnell and his GOP Uniparty cohorts are saying that if Trump intends on making a White House comeback, he must change his behavior.

That is their way of saying Trump must morph into the Uniparty, “but it is precisely Trump’s social media escapades and sometimes intemperate remarks from 2016, when the press announced his campaign’s demise, that led people to join up with him and elect him president,” Sholl noted. “Have you had any discussion with a regular person in real life about it? Someone who is not a Twitter accolade or a liberal pundit? He said a lot of stuff on Twitter, but look at what he did for the country: low unemployment; no new wars; keeping Putin and Kim Jung-Un at bay while negotiating the first Mideast peace in 25 years; destruction of ISIS and the elimination of two of the world’s worst terrorist murderers of Americans; the roaring economic progress; lowest unemployment ever for Blacks, Hispanics, women, and pretty much everyone else; creation of a new military branch (the Space Force); reform of the VA; the Sentencing Act, which did more for Black inmates than any whining and complaining about ‘over-incarceration’ ever did. Who else did that? Who else do you think could do that with investigations, bogus prosecutions, and Clinton hoaxes hanging around 24/7?”

Who else could do what Trump did?

Does Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have “the intestinal fortitude to deal with the barrage of invective, investigations, character assassination, and destruction from the left on a national level?” Sholl asked. “It has already started with questioning his service in Guantanamo. ‘Secretive, took part in torture, blah, blah.’ Just wait. They’re lining up the liars as we speak.”

While DeSantis is a politician, “Trump is not,” Sholl added. “For instance, can you imagine Ron DeSantis standing up for a defamed Supreme Court candidate as Trump did for Brett Kavanaugh? A politician would cut the losses. Trump hung in there and defeated the maniacs.”

Sholl continued: “Consider this as well: almost everyone wants something and can be bribed with it. Not Trump. What would you bribe him with? Anyone else would have two or three Nobel Peace Prizes for what he has accomplished already. But he’s not in it for that. Or for money or anything else people want. He’s in it because he thinks he can save America. That’s powerful protection from the corruption of high office.

“Trump is the man — the last chance we have to save ourselves from a dystopian future, from humiliation at the hands of China and Russia, from the exploitation and sexualization of our children, from the woke craziness of equity and communism masquerading as political correctness. With him we have a chance to stop all the lunacy, to bring back some sense to our foreign policy, sense to our economic policy, and eventually bring the people of this country together while setting this country back on its feet as the leader of the free world.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish