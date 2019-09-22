Middle school children in Louisiana were asked sexually explicit questions

by WorldTribune Staff, September 20, 2019

Parents were outraged to learn that a survey at a Louisiana middle school’s School-Based Health Center had asked children sexually explicit questions.

School-Based Health Centers were created under Obamacare with the support of the nation’s largest teachers’ unions.

One parent at the school in Oakdale, Christin Willis, provided KPLC TV with a list of several questions from the survey:

• Have you ever had any type of sex — vaginal, anal or oral sex?

• Have you ever been attracted to the same sex?

• Girl to girl or guy to guy?

• Or do you feel that you are gay, lesbian or bisexual?

“Children are naïve,” Willis said. “They go to school and know they have to listen. They’re going to do what you tell them what to do. If you put them in a room and tell them to take a survey, they’re going to take the survey.”

Willis said when she asked about the survey questions at the school-based health center, she was told children must take the survey in order for the center to receive grant money.

“I don’t like my child being used for you to get money for a system that I don’t support,” Willis said. “We have a health care facility, we have a doctor. If I want to discuss sexually explicit things with my children, I’ll do so in my home or at my doctor’s office.”

The Healthy Schools Campaign and Trust for America’s Health provided Kathleen Sebelius, Obama-era secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, with recommendations for the development of these centers, which received over $200 million in Obamacare grant funds, Breitbart News noted in a Sept. 19 report.

“[W]ellness is not relegated to an occasional health lesson or physical education class–it is part of math, science, lunch and everything in between,” said the Healthy Schools Campaign in 2012. “It means providing teachers with professional development related to children’s physical and emotional development, and integrating health into every subject, reward system and classroom management strategy.”

In a statement to KPLC News, the Allen Parish School Board said, “School-Based Health Centers provide comprehensive medical and behavioral health services on or adjacent to schools.”

The school board continued:

“The screening tool was designed by Dr. Jennifer Salerno and is utilized by school health centers nationwide. It was offered as a reliable screening method by the state Office of Public Health for use in selected Louisiana school health centers. The screening questionnaire is conducted as part of a child well visit. The mother did not agree with the wording in 2 or 3 of the 21-question screening survey. The Allen Parish School board agrees with the mother and is working to change/remove these particular questions.

“[T]he Oakdale School-Based Health Center is one of over 60 sites in the state of Louisiana who receive grant funding in part from the Department of Health, Office of Public Health, Adolescent School Based Health Center. This funding is used for the salaries and the operation of the School-Based Health Center. In return for the funding, these school-based health centers have certain medical and behavioral health services that must be provided at each site.”

U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, the leading Republican gubernatorial candidate in Louisiana, condemned the state health department survey that asks middle-school children sexually explicit questions.

“I’m disgusted with what State government is doing to our children,” said Abraham, a family physician, in a press statement. “This is a topic that should be addressed privately by parents and their children or doctors and their patients.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments