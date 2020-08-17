Michigan group works to curtail Gov. Whitmer’s emergency powers

by WorldTribune Staff, August 17, 2020

An organization called Unlock Michigan is looking to get 500,000 signatures from residents on a petition aimed at curtailing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers.

The group is seeking to repeal a 1945 law Whitmer is using to justify a “state of emergency,” which she has extended repeatedly since the coronavirus pandemic hit the state in March, Breitbart News reported on Sunday.

If Unlock Michigan gets enough signatures, the state’s Republican-controlled legislature could vote to revoke the law. It would not be subject to Whitmer’s veto powers. If the legislature does not vote, the repeal would appear on the November 2022 ballot.

Fred Wszolek, spokesman for Unlock Michigan, said the group needs to turn in 340,000 valid petition signatures and has set a goal of 500,000. The group has 180 days to collect the sufficient number of signatures.

Wszolek told The Kyle Olson Show the group has been collecting signatures for about five weeks and has 60,000 activists helping.

“They don’t wait for instructions from headquarters; they’re out there just doing this on their own,” he said. “It’s fantastic. It’s the most exciting grassroots thing I’ve seen in a while.”

Get more information on Unlock Michigan’s efforts here

