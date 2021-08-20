Michigan group announces plans to conduct full forensic audit before 2022 elections

by WorldTribune Staff, August 20, 2021

A group which includes prominent elections analysts, local political candidates, and attorneys announced they plan to carry out a full forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election in Michigan.

The audit is necessary going into the 2022 midterm election season in order to look into and possibly fix everything that went wrong in the 2020 election, said the group, which launched a Citizen’s Initiative Petition to call for the audit.

“In the state of Michigan, there is nothing in print that defines what a full forensic audit is. And this bill will accomplish and demand just that,” Rachel Marcero wrote for US Against Media. “The bill would demand a bipartisan audit board to review the 2020 election and identify corrective action to improve Michigan’s election processes.”

The petition requires 350,000 signatures in order to be considered by the Board of Canvassers. The petition drive will start in October.

If the Board of Canvassers approves the initiative, it will go to the state House and Senate for a vote. The measure could not be vetoed by the governor, Marcero noted.

The group behind the petition drive includes:

Attorney Matthew DePerno, candidate for Attorney General; Jovan Pulitzer, election analyst and inventor/entrepreneur; Jon Rocha, candidate for Congress (District 6); Attorney Daren Wiseley, chair of the Hillsdale Republican Party; Jon Smith, Treasurer of the Hillsdale Republican Party; Jon Rutan, Hillsdale Justice Project co-founder; Mellissa Carone, candidate for House Representative (District 33); Angela Rigas, candidate for House Representative (District 86); and Ryan Kelley, Michigan gubernatorial candidate.

