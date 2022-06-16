Michigan attorney general wants ‘a drag queen for every school’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 16, 2022

During a civil rights summit in Lansing on Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said there should be “a drag queen for every school.”

“Drag queens make everything better. Drag queens are fun,” Nessel was quoted as saying by Detroit News reporter Craig Mauger, who went on to tweet that Nessel admitted her comment had not been poll-tested. .

Matt DePerno, the Republican candidate for attorney general, said in a statement: “Dana Nessel continues to show just how completely out of touch she is with Michiganders.”

“Students in the third grade are behind on their reading, our test scores are some of the worst in the country thanks to these disastrous Covid lockdowns and she calls for drag shows for kindergartners,” DePerno added.

Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate for Michigan governor, said: “When I am governor, schools will answer to local parents, not progressive activists, drag queens, and trans-supremacists. The days of radical activist politicians sexualizing our kids are over.”

Parents have expressed outrage at several incidents where drag shows were performed for children without permission from parents, The Blaze reported.

Videos from a drag show performance at an Iowa high school last month went viral, prompting the school to announce an investigation into the incident.

A photograph from the event appears to show a student handing a dollar to the drag performer on stage.

“I feel like sometimes I do identify as a male. I feel like sometimes I’m more in the middle of the spectrum — not one or the other. That’s where I am right now,” the performer said. That performer also reportedly told the students to contact them if they were confused about their gender.

“Libs of TikTok” documented a similar event in April at a high school in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The school apologized to parents and students and said the incident was under investigation.

