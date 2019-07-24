Mexico, a strict gun-control nation, had more than 3,000 murders in June

by WorldTribune Staff, July 24, 2019

In the first six months of 2019, there were 17,608 murders in Mexico. In June alone, there were 3,080 homicides in the heavily gun-controlled nation, according to The Associated Press.

“Mexico has only one gun store and stringent gun controls, neither of which prevented the murders,” Breitbart News Second Amendment columnist AWR Hawkins noted on July 23.

The lone gun store in Mexico is run by the government. CBS News reported that the government store is the only place a firearm can be “legally” purchased.

“All firearms must be registered and the type and number of guns one can own are highly regulated,” Hawkins noted.

The University of Sydney’s GunPolicy.org lists Mexico’s gun control as “restrictive,” noting that the right to possess firearms is only “conditionally guaranteed” by the country’s constitution.

Hawkins also pointed out that Mexico’s gun controls also focus on ammunition, limiting law-abiding “firearm owners … to possess 500 cartridges in .22 caliber, 1,000 cartridges for shotguns, and 200 cartridges for other permitted firearms.”

Despite these controls, Mexico’s current number of homicide represents an increase of 5.3 percent from the same time last year.

A large number of the on-average 94 homicides a day for the first six months of 2019 were firearm-related, Hawkins noted.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the U.S. witnessed roughly 53 homicides a day in 2017, approximately 40 of which were firearm-related. On average, the U.S. sees 30-33 firearm-related homicides a day.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments