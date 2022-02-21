Messing with us: Kremlin, Biden mouthpieces wage Information War on public opinion

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 21, 2022

Joe Biden’s handlers sent the feeble 79-year-old out to engage in the war of information over Russia’s supposed invasion of Ukraine. Biden was adamant that Russia would invade, with Feb. 15 or 16 as the likely start date.

The invasion did not happen — and the Kremlin had an Information War field day.

“February 15, 2022 will go down in history as the day when Western war propaganda failed,” said Maria Zakharova, Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson.

“They were humiliated and defeated without a single shot,” Zakharova added.

“I’d like to ask,” she later wrote, “if U.S. and British sources of disinformation … could publish the schedule of our upcoming invasions for the year. I’d like to plan my holidays.”

Michael McFaul, a former U.S. ambassador to Moscow, said that Team Biden “has given Putin a brilliant off-ramp. By announcing to the world that Putin plans to invade, Putin can now embarrass Biden by not invading and blaming the West for beating the ‘drums of war.’ Take it Mr. Putin. Embarrass my president! (Small price to pay for avoiding war).”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is at the forefront of pushing Team Biden’s Information War script.

Blinken told reporters Sunday: “We’re very confident in the information that we have. And as I said at the United Nations Security Council the other day, I recognize that in the past, sometimes we’ve come forward with information that’s turned out to be inaccurate. We’re very confident in the information we have, and we bring it forward not to start a war, but to prevent a war — a war that’s in no one’s interests.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed Team Biden’s information tactics and mocked the invasion predictions, saying in a national broadcast: “We are told that the Russian invasion will begin on February 16. I therefore declare that this day will be the day of unity in Ukraine.”

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told Fox News’ ‘America’s Newsroom’ on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “acting in a way consistent with a man who has decided that he wants to invade Ukraine again.”

“I mean, look, it’s very clear what Mr. Putin is doing. I mean, he’s continued to add military capability. We continue to believe that he is acting in a way consistent with a man who has decided that he wants to invade Ukraine again,” the Pentagon official said. “And if he does, this will be a war of choice because… he will be leaving on the table, valid diplomatic proposals that we have put forward, that the West has put forward.”

Meanwhile, legacy media outlets continue to beat the drums of war. On Feb. 19, video showed Ukrainian military officials and members of the foreign media reporting they were under shelling attack while visiting the frontlines of the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine. Of course, what Big Media fails to mention in such reports is that such activity has been ongoing for seven years.

A Ukrainian position was shelled as we visited the front lines with the country’s interior minister. Our coverage continues. pic.twitter.com/SfFoFyXdow — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) February 19, 2022

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief