Merck sells its ‘equine’ Covid pills to Team Biden at a 4,000 percent markup

by WorldTribune Staff, October 8, 2021

Team Biden is now reportedly buying a new drug called molnupiravir which some are hailing as a “huge advance” in the treatment of Covid-19.

Molnupiravir was originally meant to treat “Venezuelan equine encephalitis.” But Democrats and their Big Media allies have not warned Americans against taking these horse pills.

Created by pharmaceutical giant Merck, the drug reportedly costs only $17.74 to produce for a five-day course. Team Biden is buying it at $712, nearly 4,000 percent more than it costs to create, according to The Intercept.

This comes as the Team Biden, Democrat Party, Big Media, Big Tech cabal agitate against proven safe, cheap and effective Covid treatments such as Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

Molnupiravir was developed in part via taxpayer funding from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, part of the Department of Defense, and Anthony Fauci’s NIAID.

“Some cynical observers may note the irony of Fauci being involved in funding both the research that some say led to the lab leak of Covid-19 and the pill used to treat Covid-19 at an astronomically inflated cost,” National File’s Tom Pappert noted on Oct. 6.

The Intercept notes that molnupiravir “could bring staggering profits to both Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.” Ridgeback is apparently a “small Miami-based company,” that actually “licensed the medicine from Emory University in 2020 and two months later sold the worldwide rights to the drug to Merck for an undisclosed sum.” The company has been accused of “flipping” the drug for a profit.

Shares in Merck soared last week after it Ridgeback Biotherapeutics claimed an interim analysis of a late-stage clinical trial on molnupiravir showed the medicine nearly halved the risk of hospitalization or death for patients with mild or moderate Covid-19.

Not to be upstaged, Pfizer said it is developing its own once daily pill that it hopes will become part of a regimen prescribed at the first positive Covid-19 test to people who have minimal symptoms and low risk of succumbing to the virus.

In an undercover video released by Project Veritas, one Pfizer scientist said that the entirety of Pfizer is now run on “Covid money.”

