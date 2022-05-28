‘Mentally unstable shouldn’t have guns,’ says demented senior with nuclear arsenal

S A T I R E

A senile old man in Washington who has a deadly nuclear arsenal at his fingertips is calling for dangerous weapons to be taken out of the hands of the mentally unstable.

“Listen, folks, this shouldn’t be difficult,” said the yammering old geriatric to a duck in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. “The mentally unstable shouldn’t have guns! It’s dangerous! Think of what could happen, Jack! They could fire it blindly through their front door because they heard a noise, or leave it right out in the open where a Taliban terrorist could pick it up, or accidentally kill innocent people they thought were bad guys but turned out to be foreign aid workers!” ….

Many Democrats are warning of chaos and death if mentally unstable people such as themselves ever get their hands on a firearm. “It would be a disaster,” said one Democratic strategist. “Think of putting weapons in the hands of people who can’t even define what a ‘woman’ is! I shudder at the thought! Please disarm us immediately!”

More