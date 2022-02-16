Mental health alert: Nevada-Reno students rally — to reinstate the mask mandate

by WorldTribune Staff, February 16, 2022

Nevada Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak announced last week that the state will no longer require face coverings in most places, “effective immediately.”

Students at the University of Nevada-Reno were immediately triggered.

A few dozen students were seen marching through campus demanding the reinstatement of the mask mandate.

The lifting of the mandate does not stop anyone from wearing a mask anywhere at any time.

Some say the Covid mandate tyrants and the Big Media fear porn have sparked a significant increase in mental illness.

For your consideration:

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief

  , , ,

Mental health alert: Nevada-Reno students rally — to reinstate the mask mandate added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet
Follow Follow us

You must be logged in to post a comment Login