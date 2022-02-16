Mental health alert: Nevada-Reno students rally — to reinstate the mask mandate

by WorldTribune Staff, February 16, 2022

Nevada Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak announced last week that the state will no longer require face coverings in most places, “effective immediately.”

Students at the University of Nevada-Reno were immediately triggered.

A few dozen students were seen marching through campus demanding the reinstatement of the mask mandate.

The lifting of the mandate does not stop anyone from wearing a mask anywhere at any time.

Some say the Covid mandate tyrants and the Big Media fear porn have sparked a significant increase in mental illness.

For your consideration:

Person: “Dave, it’s a bit over the top when you say that Leftism is a mental disorder. I mean, c’mon, that’s harsh, just because you disagree with them politically doesn’t mean they are actually insane.” Dave: “See exhibit 42901B.” https://t.co/F785xB8nDx — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 16, 2022

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief