Men banned from competing on women’s golf circuit; Trans golfer kicked off mini tour

by WorldTribune Staff, March 10, 2024

The Florida-based women’s NXXT Golf tour has revised its policies and will no longer allow biological males to compete in its events.

The decision was made after Hailey Davidson, a man who identifies as a woman, won the NXXT Women’s Classic at the Mission Inn Resort and Club in Orlando in January.

“Effective immediately, competitors must be a biological female at birth to participate,” NXXT said in a statement. “This decision underscores the organization’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of women’s professional golf and ensuring fair competition.”

The tournament win in January had put Davidson in contention to be among the five players at the end of the season to get exemptions to participate in the Epson Tour, which is the official developmental tour of the LPGA Tour. Davidson also took home a $1,576.51 award for the NXXT Women’s Classic win.

As of NXXT Golf’s decision to ban biological men, Davidson was sitting at 2nd place in the league’s standings, which includes 92 players.

Davidson commented on the decision in an Instagram post on Friday, saying, “Effective immediately, I have been removed (banned) from the next 3 NXXT tournaments that I had already signed up for and been approved to play. They changed their policy mid season, after me signing up already and being 2nd in the Player of the Year race.”

Davidson also griped about female golfers who were upset with him playing against them.

“As a player if your [sic] upset at me getting to play with my distance (245 yards) then you will never make it to LPGA tour where they are much better and longer than me,” Davidson wrote.

NXXT Golf CEO Stuart McKinnon said that the move demonstrates the league’s “commitment” to protecting women’s sports.

“Our revised policy is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to celebrating and protecting the achievements and opportunities of female athletes,” McKinnon said. “Protected categories are a fundamental aspect of sports at all levels, and it is essential for our Tour to uphold these categories for biological females, ensuring a level playing field.”

Davidson had claimed he lost all the power he had in his swing after undergoing full gender reassignment surgery. He won his first women’s tournament in May of 2021, five years after beginning the transition.

By June of 2021, Davidson received confirmation from the LPGA that he was eligible to join the league’s qualifying school and work towards earning his women’s golf membership card.

“I’ve worked the last five years to get every inch of muscle off of me,” Davidson said, “doing everything I could to make sure I would not stick out like a sore thumb.”

