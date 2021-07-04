Memo to the nation from Gen. Michael Flynn

by WorldTribune Staff, July 4, 2021

Our nation faces a test of faith. Faith in God, faith in ourselves, faith in each other, faith in our families and our friends and faith that our constitution and the Judeo-Christian values and principles that got us here will stand this test of time and adversity.

Our founders envisioned this time of immense challenge and warned us about the rise of tyranny against our desire for freedom.

During this test, reflect back on the most important component of your life (for me it is my children and grandchildren)…and never forget that one thing more important than freedom is faith in God.

Focus on this Independence Day should be on the positive things in our lives and how we as a nation will rise above the dark shadows of evil and once again discover the light.

God Bless America

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief