Memo to Supreme Court re vaccine mandates: ‘How about just plain no? Hell no’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 13, 2022

The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked Team Biden’s vaccine mandate policies for businesses that would have affected more than 80 million Americans. The court however allowed a vaccine mandate for more than 10 million healthcare workers whose facilities participate in Medicare and Medicaid.

Blogger Don Surber on Jan. 10 proposed a slightly different ruling: “No. How about just plain no?”

“Even if by some slim hope the court strikes the mandates down, it will be unsatisfying because the Roberts Court is always too nice in its dealings with the Constitution. I can see them in conference telling one another well, at least the Faucists mean well.”

The Biden mandates “are so fundamentally wrong that the Court must dispense with the legal niceties and just say no. Hell no,” Surber wrote.

“Nothing in the Constitution gives the president or Congress or this court the power to force a grown-ass man to be vaccinated. The word health does not appear in the Constitution, nor should it because the government was not set up to protect our health. The Constitution created a government to protect our God-given rights.”

The Declaration of Independence begins: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Surber noted that Thomas Jefferson “wrote that in the middle of a smallpox epidemic which would kill one-third of the people it infected. A year later, General Washington stayed with his men at Valley Forge while they suffered smallpox. They drilled anyway and he indeed forged a fighting force that would triumph over the world’s most powerful military in the 18th century.”

As bad as Covid may seem, Surber added, “it is nowhere near as deadly as smallpox. Instead of leading the nation to fight, today’s leaders order people to cower and shelter-in-place at home.”

The decision to get vaccinated “is up to the individual, not the government, whose job is to guard that right to decide for oneself,” Surber wrote. “Let us be clear: The government has no power to force vaccinations upon adult citizens. None. At no level of government. No, no, no.”

