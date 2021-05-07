Memo to Facebook: Millennial congresswoman discovers how violent cartels are smuggling illegals into U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, May 7, 2021

The violent cartels which control much of Mexico are using Facebook to coordinate logistics for smuggling illegal immigrants into the United States, Florida Republican Rep. Kat Cammack said.

Cammack said she made the discovery five minutes into her visit to the border.

While it continues to censor conservative voices, Facebook at the same time is profiting from ads for pages promoting how to cross the border, according to Cammack.

“Instead of targeting conservatives, maybe we should focus on the cartels instead, right?” she wrote in a letter to Facebook.

Cammack told Fox News that she sent a letter on Wednesday blasting Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for allowing human smugglers and cartels to “openly” operate on the social media platform.

“It’s wild. It is absolutely unconscionable to think that it is happening,” Cammack said in an interview on “Fox & Friends”. “But I have got to tell you my very first border trip we had just gotten to the Donna processing facility, and there was a busload of very young children and parents with children under the age of six. And I spoke to a 15-year-old girl. I said, where are you from? She said Guatemala. I said, how did you know to come here? And she said Facebook.

“I hadn’t been but five minutes in the Donna processing facility when I heard the term Facebook,” Cammack said. “And as I went through the facility, I kept hearing from kids, from adults — Facebook. Yes. We coordinated logistics through Facebook. We paid through Facebook. We talked on WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook. And it was a disturbing trend. And when I started talking with HSI and some of the Border Patrol agents, they themselves have seen this firsthand.”

Cammack continued: “I figured hey, I’m a millennial, I’m pretty savvy with Facebook. I will do a quick search. And just this morning, you know, at 6:00, as I’m sitting down to do this interview with you guys, I pull up Viaje a Estados Unidos. And, lo and behold, a page with directions, with routes, prices — six grand to come to the United States, $9,300 to get to San Antonio. It takes a simple search of ‘get to the frontera,’ and that is all it takes to find out exactly who to pay, how to get here, and how you’re going to get smuggled across. And they even talk about in these ads how you can take a six-year-old or under, or if you are a single adult, what they dual to help get you across. It’s absolutely nuts.”

