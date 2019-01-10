Melania Trump as role model: First Lady is her own woman

by WorldTribune Staff, January 9, 2019

Melania Trump’s “sense of self-worth is not reliant on whether or not she’s on the cover of Vogue or invited to certain cocktail parties,” a columnist noted.

The first lady “is her own woman – strong, independent, and won’t be bullied. And for today’s liberals and Democrats, that is her crime,” Tammy Bruce, president of Independent Women’s Voice wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Times.

“Her agenda as first lady is expansive, focusing on children and the importance of all aspects of their lives, from self-esteem to education to health care. Our nation has a first lady who is smart, beautiful and a person of faith. She is committed to her family and to this nation,” Bruce wrote.

Yet, “Mrs. Trump has suffered ignominious insults and attacks, first as candidate Donald Trump’s wife, but inexplicably even more so as the first lady. Yet, it is her reaction to the critics that sets her apart and highlights just exactly how ugly others become when jealousy and envy take root,” Bruce wrote.

Bruce cited as just one example of the pettiness of the “chattering class,” the criticism of the first lady’s White House Christmas decorations.

“During an interview at an event to talk about the opioid crisis and its impact on young people, she was asked about the ‘controversy’ spun by the media and Democrats (but I repeat myself) over the White House Christmas decor,” Bruce wrote. “Her answer was classic Melania Trump, leading with grace, ‘We are in the 21st-century, and everybody has a different taste,’ she said. ‘I think they look fantastic. I hope everyone will come over and visit it. In real life, they look even more beautiful.’ ”

Bruce noted that “What we are watching is the return of ‘Mean Girls,’ those who hounded the new girl in high school who dared to be prettier, smarter and nicer than they were. In an effort to damage the reputation of the horribly more interesting girl, they would taunt their target in the hallways, spread rumors and tell lies. In the pre-Twitter world of bullying, these jackals would scrawl their 140-character insults, threats and abuse by using a Sharpie pen on her locker.”

“Clearly, all tactics of the insecure and jealous. In other words, they are today’s Democrats but at 14 years old.”

Bruce continued: “In his first inaugural address, President Abraham Lincoln expressed his belief that we could trust in the better angels of our nature. Today, we have too many examples of Democrats encouraging and appealing to the worst in people.

“We can choose to reject that toxic environment and look to role models – like Melania Trump – who encourage us to stay focused and rely on our better angels to make the world a better place.”

