Media silent on trending violence against Republican candidates nationwide

by WorldTribune Staff, October 18, 2018

The major corporate media have largely ignored attacks on Republican politicians, their staffers, the offices where they work, and their supporters, who are increasingly being targeted by what many observers say is an angry “mob” of leftists.

Smashed windows, an attempted stabbing, an office fire and physical assaults of Republican officials and staffers in the aftermath of a brutal confirmation process for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have been reported by local media across the country with no sign of letup.

The national media have focused on other trends and issues.

Days after pop star Taylor Swift endorsed the Democrat Party slate, a restaurant owner in Tennessee said this week he was threatened with boycotts of his establishment after he rented out space to Republican Senate candidate Rep. Marsha Blackburn, according to the Wilson Report.

Protesters declared, despite years of doing business with owner Tom Courtney at his Mt. Juliet restaurant, they would no longer frequent the establishment because Blackburn was allowed to host an event there.

“I was called a Nazi sympathizer of all things,” Courtney said. “It’s hurt my business, my staff, me and my family. I’ve never seen grown people, or whoever is hidden behind the screens, act in such a manner.”

Courtney, who emphasized that he is in business and would serve candidates from either party, said he would respond to all of the haters with the ultimate payback – he will vote for Blackburn.

The Daily Caller cited eight times this year of violence against Republicans and their offices:

California congressional candidate Rudy Peters, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, narrowly escaped a stabbing attempt in September. Peters’ attacker, Farzad Fazeli, shouted disparaging remarks about Republicans before attempting to stab the GOP candidate with a switchblade, police said.

An operative with Democratic political group American Bridge was arrested in March for assaulting a female staffer in President Donald Trump’s administration. The liberal operative allegedly shoved the woman, a press secretary for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, to the floor as he chased after Zinke.

That same American Bridge operative, Wilfred Stark, was arrested on Oct. 16 for allegedly chasing and assaulting Nevada gubernatorial nominee Adam Laxalt’s campaign manager. Stark was charged with battery for the attack, which left the woman bruised, as well as “terrified and traumatized.”

A Republican Party office in Laramie, Wyoming, was set on fire just days after opening in September. Police said the fire appeared to have been intentional, though they have not yet arrested any suspects.

Vandals in July threw a brick through the window of the Nebraska Republican Party’s headquarters. Republican staffers found a spray-painted message beneath the broken window: “ABOLISH ICE.”

Minnesota state Rep. Sarah Anderson said she was attacked on Oct. 14 after calling out a man who was kicking over campaign yard signs. “I said, ‘You can’t do this!’ And he said, ‘Yes, I can, I’m an anarchist! I can do whatever I want!’ And I said, ‘No, you can’t, that’s not your property,’ ” Anderson said, adding that the man chased her into the street and told her to kill herself.

Another Minnesota Republican, state Rep. Shane Mekeland, said he suffered a concussion on Oct. 12 when he was assaulted by a man he believed was politically motivated. “While I had never met my assailant, the words he yelled at me before he attacked lead me to believe his actions were politically motivated,” Mekeland said in a statement, adding that the police are investigating.

Vandals in New York smashed the windows of the Metropolitan Republican Club on Oct. 11 and left graffiti warnings. The perpetrators left behind anarchist graffiti and a warning: “Our attack is merely a beginning.”

During the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the home addresses and other personal information of Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch of Utah were posted to Wikipedia shortly after each spoke at the hearing.

An ex-Democratic staffer was charged with posting the senators’ personal information.

Republican Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner’s family was also doxxed and someone sent Gardner’s wife a graphic video of a beheading.

In another incident during the Kavanaugh hearings, activists chanting “we believe survivors” chased Sen. Ted Cruz out of a Washington, D.C. restaurant.

