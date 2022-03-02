Media reports blame spike in heart ailments on Twitter-approved causes: Anything but Covid vaccines

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 2, 2022

In December, WorldTribune.com reported nurses in Ventura County, California were blowing the whistle on an alarming rise in heart problems, strokes, and blood clotting in vaccinated patients.

One month earlier, the American Heart Association, not exactly a conspiracy theory blog, had weighed in: “We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.”

In response to those scientific facts, Twitter labeled the American Heart Association’s evidence-based conclusions “unsafe.”

“The now-established medical fact is that the COVID-19 gene therapies deceptively marketed as ‘vaccines’ wreak havoc on the cardiovascular system,” Ben Bartee noted in a March 1 op-ed for The Daily Bell.

Big Media, which is wholeheartedly dedicated to the narrative that the Covid vaccines are 100 percent safe, has unleashed “a veritable deluge of creepy propaganda offering various explanations for surging heart attacks, strokes, and reproductive system damage,” Bartee noted.

“The ‘experts/priests’ who worship and respect the Science©, and interpret it like Nostradamus reading tea leaves, want to assure the peasants that the unprecedented increase in heart attacks, even in young people who historically don’t suffer from them has nothing to do with the ‘vaccines’ produced by the same pharmaceutical entities that coincidentally fund their research work,” Bartee added.

The self-anointed ministers of science, Bartee wrote, “have divined alternative explanations (and don’t dare contradict their decrees, or your blasphemous Twitter account will get memory-holed).”

Here are some of them:

Cold weather

Hot weather

Daylight Savings Time

Skipping breakfast

Television

“The principle at play here is akin to a legal concept called ‘plausible deniability,’ ” Bartee wrote. “Most often, plausible deniability refers to members of high-ranking governments or similarly large, complex entities creating, through various machinations, a mirage of ignorance to protect themselves from liability for criminal or unethical behavior that they actually sanctioned.”

Bartee continued:

“Similarly, if the corporate media can offer an array of alternative explanations for the precipitous spike in heart attacks, cancers, etc., then determining for certain that an individual owes their debilitating health condition to the ‘vaccines’ becomes virtually impossible – it could’ve been almost literally anything else!

“Criminals under the burning heat of public scrutiny need plausible scapegoats – the higher the stakes, the more elaborate lengths they’ll go to manufacture them.”

