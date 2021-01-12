Media leftists press Twitter to silence conservative competitors

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 12, 2021

If you can’t beat them, “cancel” them.

Leftists in the media are now calling on Twitter to ban their conservative competitors from the platform.

Alexander Nazaryan of Yahoo News urged Twitter to ban other journalists such as The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway because they are conservative.

“Now do Jack Posobiec, Dan Scavino, Mollie Hemingway, Rogan O’Handley, Tucker Carlson…” Nazaryan demanded as Twitter purged its communications channels of President Donald Trump, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, and others while Google and Apple banned free speech social media platform Parler from their app stores.

Hemingway “has broken numerous important news stories, including related to the Brett Kavanaugh inquisition attempt and the Obama administration’s use of federal spy powers to undermine and harass its political opponent, Trump,” The Federalist’s Jordan Davidson noted.

“While Twitter allows propaganda from the Chinese Communist Party as well as violent declarations from the Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to dwell on its platform, it also purged several conservative accounts earlier on Friday including, permanently banning former national security adviser Flynn, former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell, and others,” Davidson noted.

Meanwhile, leftist media personality Sarah Jeong demanded Twitter ban the account of independent journalist Andy Ngo, who has documented Antifa violence for years and has been physically assaulted by the anarchists for his efforts.

Jeong, who briefly joined The New York Times editorial board until her racist tweets against white people were discovered, claimed that Ngo posting of the mugshots of arrested Antifa members amounts to incitement, The Daily Wire reported.

Jeong cited an article from the Willamette Week where arrested Antifa members complained that Ngo had posted their mugshots online, which is legal since they are public information. The Antifa members said their lives have been ruined not because of the crimes they committed and resulting arrest, but because Ngo posted their mugshots online.

As Twitchy reported, Ngo found Jeong’s tweet even though she used asterisks in place of some of the letters of his name.

“Like many who refuse to type out the name Trump or just call him ‘45,’ Jeong didn’t even spell out Ngo’s name, but he managed to find her tweet anyway, and remind us all that, yes, Jeong is the woman who used Twitter hashtags like #CancelWhitePeople, obviously inspired by her hatred for ‘dumbass f**king white people’ who ought to live underground ‘like groveling goblins,’ ” Twitchy reported.

Conservative commentator Michelle Malkin has long been a target of the leftist cancel culture mob.

In July, Malkin was physically attacked by leftists during a “Back the Blue” rally at the Colorado state Capitol. Many in the leftist media cheered.

The Denver Post said it is “morally unconscionable” that Malkin “has a platform within conservative circles, including speaking at this rally.”

The Denver Post went on to say: “Any conservative leader associated with Malkin at this or other rallies must permanently distance themselves from her.”

The emergence of cancel culture has been a godsend for incompetents in the leftist media.

If a lot of people are more skilled at what you do than you are, why work to improve yourself when you can just have those people “canceled.”

Fascism and laziness — a winning combination for Yahoo’s Alexander Nazaryan and his like-minded leftist asshats.

