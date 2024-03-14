Measles outbreaks in 17 states as housing for illegals become infectious disease breeding grounds

by WorldTribune Staff, March 14, 2024

Overcrowded facilities that are housing the thousands of illegals aliens flowing through Joe Biden’s open border have become breeding grounds for infectious diseases.

New reports note that 17 states are currently dealing with measles outbreaks with all signs pointing back to the migrant camps as the places of the outbreaks’ origin.

The infected states are Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington.

The Daily Mail reported that the United States is on the verge of a “major measles outbreak,” with cases in the first two months of 2024 nearly eclipsing the total for all of 2023.

” … as doctors warn many young physicians have never even seen a patient infected with the (measles) virus,” the report said. “Hundreds of people are already feared to be infected in California and Arizona after cases were confirmed in people in the states who visited local hospitals.”

Zero Hedge noted: “Notably, it’s the Democrats, often referred to as the ‘party of science,’ who are enabling this public health crisis to materialize while the pharma-industrial complex secretly cheers as the next crisis will need more vaccines. None of these migrants were screened at the border for contagious diseases — and were able to walk right over — some were even flown in on airplanes, and others were bussed into sanctuary cities by a shadowy network of taxpayer-funded governmental organizations.

Measles is one of the most infectious viruses known to man and is spread via droplets in the air or contaminated surfaces, with nine in ten unvaccinated people exposed to the disease developing an infection.

Patients initially suffer symptoms including a runny nose and red and puffy eyes that are sensitive to light.

But this can quickly progress to a harsh cough and a rash that spreads from the face to the feet and is formed of flat red spots.

The CDC says about one in five people infected with measles are hospitalized while up to three out of every 1,000 patients die from the disease. One in a thousand also develop swelling in the brain.

Dr. Paul Offit, a top vaccines adviser who was involved in treating one of the measles patients reported early this year in Philadelphia, said he was the only doctor treating the patient who had past experience with the virus.

The CDC arrived in Chicago this week to help the city with its first measles cases since 2019. Five people were confirmed to have measles inside of an illegal migrant shelter in the city which houses 1,800 illegals.

One of the infected children at the shelter attends Philip D. Armour Elementary School, which has been forced to close.

Earlier on Tuesday, Elon Musk responded to Fox News’ Bill Melugin’s post on X. The billionaire said “!” in response to a CNN report that a measles outbreak in a Chicago migrant shelter is quickly worsening.

NEW: CNN reports the CDC is arriving in Chicago today to help the city with its first measles cases since 2019. Five cases have been identified in this outbreak so far, four of which are adults and children inside of a migrant shelter in the city. https://t.co/rzmWXPfHkn — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 12, 2024

Fun fact: the biggest measles outbreak in the United States this year is happening in a migrant shelter in Chicago. Just another win from our border collapse! pic.twitter.com/g0EAxrDTEC — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) March 13, 2024

