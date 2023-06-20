Meanwhile, judge fast-tracks Trump trial and restricts his access to documents

by WorldTribune Staff, June 20, 2023

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon scheduled the trial of Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case to to begin on Aug. 14.

The case will be tried in Fort Pierce and not Miami, where Trump was arraigned earlier this month. Due to the complexities in the case, the scheduled trial date is likely to be pushed back, the judge said.

Trump’s lawyers will reportedly be filing a motion to dismiss based on allegations of prosecutorial misconduct.

Sources close to Trump’s legal team told CBS News’s Catherine Herridge that the former president’s lawyers are forming a legal strategy to get “under the hood” of special counsel Jack Smith’s case.

Trump’s lawyers are “likely anticipating some limited discovery to kind of get under the hood of the special counsel’s case and the strength of the evidence,” Herridge said on Sunday.

Cannon, a Trump appointee, was assigned to preside over the case through the court’s computerized system.

Trump continues to dominate 2024 GOP primary polls, even in polls released after his indictment.

Richard Baris, of Big Data Polls, told Jack Posobiec of Human Events that it was a losing strategy for Trump’s Republicans opponents to count on the former president going to jail.

Baris said Trump is “beloved” by more than 80 percent of the Republican Party.

According to data gathered by RealClear Politics, Trump is leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the second-place GOP candidate, by more than 30 points.

The announcement of the trial date comes as a separate judge in Florida reportedly told Trump’s legal team to not release evidence relating to the classified documents case to the media or public.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart put strict conditions on Trump’s ability to access the materials, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

“The Discovery materials, along with any information derived therefrom, shall not be disclosed to the public or the news media, or disseminated on any news or social media platform, without prior notice to and consent of the United States or approval of the Court,” Reinhart’s order said.

The order also stated that Trump was not allowed to “retain copies” and that he may only review the materials “under the direct supervision of Defense Counsel or a member of Defense Counsel’s staff.”

Trump was indicted on federal charges. He has been accused of illegally keeping classified government documents after his exit from the White House. He has also been accused of obstructing a federal probe of the case.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts.

Trump defended his position during an interview with Fox News on Monday, saying that the boxes also contained personal belongings that he needed to sort through.

“Before I send boxes over, I have to take all of my things out. These boxes were interspersed with all sorts of things. I was very busy, as you’ve sort of seen.”

The Trump trial has been set for August 14, 2023. Of course, that doesn’t mean it’ll go on August 14. High likelihood it gets pushed back. pic.twitter.com/HIRHl1IvSW — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 20, 2023

