Meanwhile in Dubai, hot air from Hillary on climate deaths; UN’s own data tells different story

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 5, 2023

Here comes global warming. Because we didn’t listen, climate-related fatalities are rising precipitously.

People are dying. This is serious. How do we know this?

Because Hillary Clinton said so.

After jetting to Dubai for the 28th annual United Nations climate conference (COP28), Clinton proclaimed that climate-related deaths are being meticulously tallied.

“We are seeing and beginning to pay attention and to count and record the deaths that are related to climate. And by far the biggest killer is extreme heat,” Clinton told the attendees at the conference, many of whom flew in on carbon-spewing private jets.

“I mean, even in Europe last summer, which has the ability to count and figure out what happened, they recorded 61,000 deaths because heat in Europe, we don’t have that kind of number yet from Africa, Asia, Latin America.”

Clinton continued: “But we know and estimate that we probably could measure about 500,000 deaths, and the majority of those are women and girls, and particularly pregnant women.”

The twice failed presidential candidate did not explain how global warming decided to single out girls and pregnant women.

The outfit putting on COP28, the United Nations, is notorious for its misuse of data when it comes to so-called climate change.

Last year, the UN released a report claiming the number of global disasters has quintupled since 1970 and will increase by another 40 percent in coming decades. The report claimed that more people are affected by disasters than ever before, and the UN Deputy Secretary-General warned humanity is “on a spiral of self-destruction.”

The UN’s approach “has been repeatedly shown to be wrong. Its finding makes for great headlines — but it just isn’t grounded in evidence,” said Bjorn Lomborg, author of “False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet”.

Lomborg noted: “When the UN analyzed the number of disaster events, it made a basic error — and one that I’ve called it out for making before: It basically counted all the catastrophes recorded by the most respected international disaster database, showed that they were increasing, and then suggested that the planet must be doomed.

“The problem is that the documentation of all types of disasters in the 1970s was far patchier than it is today, when anyone with a cellphone can immediately share news of a storm or flood from halfway around the world. You would think that the UN would know better especially when its top bureaucrats are using language that sounds like Armageddon is here.”

Lomborg added that the UN’s own data “shows that climate-related events — floods, droughts, storms, fires, and temperature extremes — are not actually killing more people. Just the opposite.

Deaths have dropped by a huge amount: In the 1920s, almost half a million people were killed by climate-related disasters. In 2021, it was less than 7,000 people. Climate-related disasters kill 99% fewer people than 100 years earlier.”

Speaking of foul emissions, Team Biden climate czar John Kerry let one rip on Monday as he was scolding the world about coal-fired power plants.

“There shouldn’t be any more coal-fired power plants permitted anywhere in the world,” Kerry told attendees at COP28 in Dubai. “I find myself getting more and more militant because I do not understand how adults who are in a position of responsibility can be avoiding responsibility for taking away those things that are killing people on a daily basis…”

Before Kerry could complete his thought, the sound of a large fart can be heard over the microphone.

Climate deaths are now being recorded like COVID deaths were a couple of years ago.

