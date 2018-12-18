McSally, U.S. Air Force combat veteran, gets McCain’s Senate seat

by WorldTribune Staff, December 18, 2018

Rep. Martha McSally, who last month lost a close election for a U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, has been appointed to fill the seat of late Sen. John McCain.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced the appointment of McSally on Dec. 18.

McSally will have to run to keep the seat in the next congressional election in 2020.

“All her life, Martha has put service first – leading in the toughest of fights and at the toughest of times,” Ducey said in a statement.

“She served 26 years in the military; deployed six times to the Middle East and Afghanistan; was the first woman to fly in combat and command a fighter squadron in combat; and she’s represented Southern Arizona in Congress for the past four years. With her experience and long record of service, Martha is uniquely qualified to step up and fight for Arizona’s interests in the U.S. Senate.”

McSally in a statement said that she was thankful for the appointment.

“I am humbled and grateful to have this opportunity to serve and be a voice for all Arizonans. I look forward to working with Senator-Elect Kyrsten Sinema and getting to work from day one,” she said.

Gov. Ducey appointed former Sen. Jon Kyl in September to fill the seat vacated by McCain, but Kyl indicated he did not want to serve into 2019 and announced his resignation effective Dec. 31.

McSally ran in last month’s midterm election for the state’s other Senate seat but conceded on Nov. 12 to opponent Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.

