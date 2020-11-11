McEnany: 234 pages of sworn affidavits alleging fraud in just one Michigan county

by WorldTribune Staff, November 11, 2020

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday announced there are 234 pages of sworn affidavits alleging election irregularities in Wayne County, Michigan.

On Monday, President Donald Trump’s campaign filed a suit in Wayne County Circuit Court alleging voter fraud in ballot-counting procedures.

On Tuesday, the Trump campaign announced the filing of a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Michigan that alleges pervasive election irregularities and violations in Wayne County and seeks a review of the Dominion Voting Systems software which caused glitches in several states.

Appearing alongside Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on Fox News’s “Hannity”, McEnany shared several allegations listed in the affidavits — statements made under penalty of perjury — from Wayne County.

“We keep hearing the drumbeat of ‘where is the evidence?’ Right here, Sean, 234 pages of sworn affidavits, these are real people, real allegations, signed with notaries,” McEnany said.

“They’re alleging — this is one county, Wayne County, Michigan — they are saying that there was a batch of ballots where 60 percent had the same signature,” McEnany said. “They’re saying that 35 ballots had no voter record but they were counted anyway, that 50 ballots were run multiple times through a tabulation machine.”

McEnany added: “These are one of many many allegations in one county, and a county no less, where poll watchers were in many cases threatened with racial harassment, they were pushed out of the way, and Democrat challengers were handing out documents, how to distract GOP challengers. These are real, and anyone who cares about transparency and the integrity of the system should want this to pursue to the discovery phase.”

McDaniel told Hannity that the Trump campaign has received 11,000 incident reports and has compiled at least 500 affidavits from witnesses across various states.

“It is a long process and people need to be patient. The media keeps saying ‘where’s the evidence, where’s the evidence,’ because they’re not giving us time to show it,” she said. “But even the evidence we’re putting forward they’re deciding ‘oh we’re not going to report it’ or ‘we’re going to break away from press conferences’ and we don’t want to hear from these 500 people who have signed affidavits talking about what they saw with this election.”

In other developments:

Georgia

A Georgia resident has uncovered an interesting fact about that so-called “water main break” at State Farm Arena in Atlanta that led Fulton County to stop counting absentee ballots on election day.

Paul J. Dzikowski attempted to obtain more information on the reported water main break under the Georgia Open Records Act.

In response, the only public records generated as a result of the alleged “burst pipe” that halted the counting of ballots were a few text messages. These messages were with the Sr. Vice President of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, Geoffrey Stiles, who called it a “slow leak” that was “contained quickly,” and he said the entire thing was “highly exaggerated.”

No repair orders or work orders or invoices from a plumber associated with this “burst pipe” were provided.

Dzikowski also filed a similar request with the Fulton County Board of Registrations and Elections which resulted in no records being located per their response.

Meanwhile, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ordered all of the state’s 159 counties to conduct a hand recount and audit of all votes cast in the presidential race.

As of Wednesday morning, Democrat candidate Joe Biden led Trump by a little over 14,000 votes out of almost five million cast.

Pennsylvania

The Epoch Times reported that more than 20,000 absentee ballots in Pennsylvania have impossible return dates and another more than 80,000 have return dates that raise questions. The report cited a researcher’s analysis of the state’s voter database.

“Over 51,000 ballots were marked as returned just a day after they were sent out — an extraordinary speed, given U.S. Postal Service (USPS) delivery times, while nearly 35,000 were returned on the same day they were mailed out. Another more than 23,000 have a return date earlier than the sent date. More than 9,000 have no sent date,” the report noted.

Trump campaign official Tim Murtaugh said on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime” that the process in parts of Pennsylvania was “unconstitutional,” adding that GOP voters received “disparate treatment.”

“What they did in Pennsylvania was conduct, basically, an unconstitutional election,” Murtaugh said. “Depending on where you were in the state and when you voted, you were treated differently. John Roberts was just going over there some words from our lawyer, Matt Morgan from yesterday, and the fact is Democrat voters in Philadelphia were called and said, ‘You better come on in. There might be a problem with the mail-in ballot that you submitted, and they were invited to cast a provisional vote. This is before Election Day. That is not allowed. That is pre-canvassing a ballot before Election Day. Republican voters were not given that same opportunity. That is disparate treatment.”







He continued, “If you voted in person in Pennsylvania, you were subjected to rigorous security standards: checking voter id … signature matching. If you mailed in a ballot, which 2.65 million Pennsylvanians did, there were no such safeguards. You cannot have an election and treat different voters differently within the state. That is a violation of the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution and it’s a very serious offense. And absolutely, we believe they are going to prevail on that suit, otherwise we wouldn’t have filed it.”

Nevada

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said in a Fox News interview that signatures on literally hundreds of thousands of votes were not properly verified.

“It’s important to understand first and foremost, how insecure this system is. We have over 600,000 mail-in ballots that have been counted—those are votes that are official in our system. We also know that we have unclean rolls — ballots that have been mailed to dead people, to people who have moved out of state, and people that got a dozen ballots in their homes, etc,” Laxalt said.

“We’ve spoken to AI and Computer Vision experts on this, and they have told us that the registrar reduced the signature verification standard to 40%,” Laxalt said.

Fox News host Shannon Bream broke it down for her viewers, explaining that people who control the machines that read the signatures turned down the settings to more readily accept signatures on ballots. She asked Laxalt, “Is that your allegation?” He explained that it’s not an allegation, but a fact that has been admitted in open court.

