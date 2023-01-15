McCarthy on Biden documents scandal: ‘I’m tired of this Justice Department’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 15, 2023

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday detailed what the new Republican majority plans to do about the discovery of classified documents at Joe Biden’s residence and business office.

“Congress has an independent constitutional obligation to oversee all aspects of the Justice Department, and that includes special counsels as well. And so we will have a role in overseeing what’s transpiring here. What’s real concerning to me is how justice is applied and is it applied equally,” McCarthy told host Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’s “Sunday Mornings Futures.”

“How many years has this vice president, who’s been in [public] office for more than 40 years, had these documents? Who’s been in and out of there?” the speaker continued. “So, they apply a special counsel, but how many agents do they apply to that and applied to [former] President [Donald] Trump as well? This is just hypocrisy.”

“I’m tired of this Justice Department that we found that went after parents and others, that they utilize it to go after people because they have different political beliefs. That is what’s wrong with government,” McCarthy said. “And this is a prime example of why we passed this week a new select committee that will fall under Jim Jordan’s Committee for the weaponization of Government, that we can look into what the FBI has been doing from Twitter and everywhere else and change the course where we can now trust our law enforcement.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney, to lead the Biden investigation. But McCarthy echoed similar warnings from former colleague Devin Nunes, who claimed Hur should be questioned on his “ties to the Russia hoax.”

“Why is it every time there’s an investigation of a Republican, they’re always tied together in a small little loop? Couldn’t we have an independent person in the FBI that has no ties to anything to investigate something? Why is it always from a small protected group of friends [that] are the only ones that they put in to have [as] counsel?” the speaker said.

“We will get to the bottom of this no matter how long it takes us and how hard we have to fight,” he continued. “There’s one thing I think, I hope the American public realized from watching the race for speaker: I will never give up. That means I will never give up on you on getting the truth.”

🚨BREAKING: White House Counsel Richard Sauber says five additional pages of classified documents have been discovered in Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. pic.twitter.com/ouwFy5u9u7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 14, 2023

