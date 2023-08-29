Mayors of Houston, Austin join ‘C40’ club: Zero meat and private transportation by 2030

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 29, 2023

It goes without saying that this wouldn’t be tried in a small town in Texas.

The leftist mayors of Houston and Austin have committed their cities to be guinea pigs (or the non-meat alternative of guinea pigs) in the New World Order. They have hooked up with the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group in an emissions-cutting program that seeks to ultimately eliminate all private transportation, end meat and dairy consumption, and regulate the amount of clothing each person can purchase per year.

“C40 is a global network of nearly 100 mayors of the world’s leading cities that are united in action to confront the climate crisis,” claims the global organization which is funded largely by Democrat billionaire Michael Bloomberg. C40’s other donors include FedEx, Google, and the Clinton Foundation.

One wonders what perks compliant mayors earn by committing their populations to this program.

Houston is a “Megacity,” according to the C40 membership ranking. Megacities are “Cities that show exceptional climate leadership at the global level, and have an urban population that currently/is expected to exceed 3 million or more people by 2030.”

Austin is in the “Innovator” membership category, which includes “cities that show exceptional climate leadership at the global level, but do not meet the population/size criteria of a Megacity.”

C40 outlined “ambitious targets” for cities to meet regarding the urban consumption of building materials, food, clothing and textiles, private transportation, electronics, and household appliances, as well as private aviation travel in a report titled “The Future Of Urban Consumption In A 1.5°C World.”

The report’s “ambitious targets” include:

• Meat and dairy consumption: The ‘ambitious target’ would be 0 kilograms of either for all citizens.

• Clothing and textiles: Each person would be allotted three new clothing items per year.

• Transportation: There would not be any private vehicles.

• Airlines: One “short-haul return flight” less than 1,500 kilometers — which is equivalent to 932.057 miles — once every three years.

According to C40 Cities Executive Director Mark Watts, “As always, C40 has adopted a science-based approach and that science is clear: average consumption-based emissions in C40 cities must halve within the next 10 years. In our wealthiest and highest consuming cities that means a reduction of two-thirds or more by 2030.”

Some localities are already pushing C40 target goals.

New York City announced that it’s limiting how much meat and dairy are served by city schools and prisons.

The United Kingdom banned the sale of new gas-powered vehicles after 2030.

France banned short-haul flights in an effort “to cut carbon emissions.”​​

