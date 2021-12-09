Maxwell update: Other names in Epstein black book, photos at Queen’s cabin

by WorldTribune Staff, December 9, 2021

Evidence presented at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell included entries from Jeffrey Epstein’s “little black book” with names of top celebrities and business titans and photos including one of Epstein and Maxwell at Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral Estate log cabin.

The contact information for various celebrities can be found within the “little black book,” including Alec Baldwin, Ralph Fiennes, David Blaine, Ivanka and Ivana Trump, Jimmy Buffett, Chris Evans, Dustin Hoffman, Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson and Chris Tucker.

Business leaders in the book include: David Koch, Michael Bloomberg, Peter Cohen, Flavio Briatore, Steve Forbes, Rubert Murdoch, Ronald Perelman (the businessman, not the actor), Peter Soros (the nephew of George Soros) and Robert Trump (the brother of Donald Trump).

Meanwhile, newly released photos show the close relationship between Maxwell and Epstein, with one image showing them at the Queen’s log cabin.

Epstein is alleged to have killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting sex-trafficking charges.

Maxwell, 59, is on trial in New York, accused of crimes including luring girls as young as 14 to be sexually abused by Epstein at his properties in New York City, Florida and New Mexico, and at her own London residence, between 1994 and 1997.

In testimony at Maxwell’s trial, Officer Michael Dawson of the Palm Beach Police Department described the disturbing array of personal items seized from Epstein during the 2005 raid on his Palm Beach Mansion.

Dawson said the items included: “Massage tables and oil, sex toys. There were a lot of photos of nude females. We seized a phone book, a massage table, photo of a nude female, and a sex toy called the torpedo.”

The trial was adjourned for the day on Thursday morning after one of the lawyers took ill, with jurors expected to hear soon from a fourth woman accusing the Maxwell of setting her up for sexual abuse by Epstein.

Prosecutors are nearing the end of presenting their case. They had been expected to rest by the end of this week.

Lawyers for Maxwell have argued that she is being scapegoated for Epstein’s alleged conduct.

