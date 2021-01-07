Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan stand tall during joint session

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 7, 2021
Of the few remaining members of Congress with a backbone, Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz and Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan stood tall on Jan. 6 during the joint session to certify what millions of Americans believe was a stolen election.
Patriot @mattgaetz ..BOOM! Thank you @mattgaetz pic.twitter.com/PO2NVyrwWy
— Nola_Nurse🇺🇸 (@NolaNurseRN) January 7, 2021
